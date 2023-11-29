Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert had an unbreakable 'bond' -- well, until their divorce. Here's what Gwen Stefani's husband said about his previous wife.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 features Gwen Stefani without Blake Shelton, and fans adore their love story. The couple met on the show when they were both going through divorces. Before Shelton met Stefani, he was married to country superstar Miranda Lambert. Here’s what Shelton once said about having an unbreakable “bond” with Lambert.

Blake Shelton once described his incredible ‘bond’ with then-wife Miranda Lambert

Before The Voice stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met and fell in love, Shelton was linked with fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert. Lambert and Shelton first started dating in 2006 and got married in 2011. Unfortunately, just four years after tying the knot, they announced they were going their separate ways.

“This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately,” the couple announced in a joint statement to E! News. “We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

The couple likely went their separate ways due to the difficulties of long distance. But infidelity rumors also plagued their marriage. Despite this, Shelton once said that he had the strongest “bond” with Lambert than he’s ever had with another person.

“I’ll take this opportunity to clear the air,” Shelton told Today in 2014. “You might pick up a magazine or a tabloid any day of the week that’ll say something about my relationship with Miranda, it’s in turmoil, divorce. And the truth is I’ve never felt a stronger bond, not only with her, but with any other human being in my life. Miranda and I, she’s my life.”

Miranda Lambert says she ‘wasn’t prepared’ for the comments around her high-profile divorce

While Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert gave marriage a go, it didn’t work out. And Lambert said she “wasn’t prepared” for all of the comments surrounding the divorce.

“I wasn’t prepared for that,” she told CBS News, according to E! News. “I don’t think anybody is. And it’s not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt.”

Shelton and Lambert both moved on fairly quickly after their divorce. Shelton started dating Stefani later in 2015, and Lambert is now married to Brendan McLoughlin, with whom she tied the knot in 2019. An insider told In Touch that Lambert and McLoughlin are a “better match” than Lambert was with Shelton.

“Miranda doesn’t have many regrets,” the insider added. “But now, she’s with the love of her life, looks back and thinks to herself, ‘What was I doing with Blake?’”

Blake Shelton revealed the ‘best part’ about his life with ‘The Voice’ coach Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has no regrets about divorcing Miranda Lambert, especially now that he’s with The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani. Shelton and Stefani have incredibly different backgrounds, but opposites attract. They’re both smitten with each other, and Stefani has embraced country life in Oklahoma. Stefani frequently posts about her life in the sticks on social media.

While speaking to Today in 2023, Shelton detailed the “best part” about life with Stefani. “I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up and she’s there in the morning,” he said. “I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible.”

