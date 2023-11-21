Blake Shelton's Thanksgiving with Gwen Stefani looks a lot different than his past years with ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Here's why.

The Voice fans miss Blake Shelton, but we love his updates with Gwen Stefani as they live together in Oklahoma. Shelton and Stefani are spending Thanksgiving in the country in 2023, and their holiday is much different than how Shelton would spend his Thanksgiving with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert. Here’s what Shelton and Stefani are up to this year.

Blake Shelton has a weird Thanksgiving tradition with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton shares his 2023 Thanksgiving plans with The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani. The country singer visited the Jennifer Hudson Show to talk about the holiday. And he said that he and Stefani’s kids have a turkey tradition every year.

“We really get into the holidays,” Shelton shared with Jennifer Hudson. “The only tradition I think that we have is, me and the kids, they all watch TikTok and all that stuff. And so they see people making these weird turkeys, you know? A couple years ago we had to make Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey.”

To make the turkey, Shelton said he had to grind the Cheetos to cover the turkey before cooking. “There’s really no point to it,” he added.

Stefani talked about Thanksgiving with Shelton in 2022. “We all cook,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “My mom, she likes to do her turkey her way. Blake likes to experiment with multiple smaller turkeys. They did the Hot Cheetos turkey one year. … I don’t know. All the boys are talking about the different things they’re gonna do.”

Miranda Lambert once shared her and Blake Shelton’s Thanksgiving tradition

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While Blake Shelton is making new Thanksgiving traditions with The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani, he also shared traditions with his previous wife, country superstar Miranda Lambert.

“Blake taught me how to bow-hunt when we first started dating,” Lambert told Food & Wine, according to People. “Our Thanksgiving tradition is to shoot our own wild turkey and fry it.”

Shelton talked about his frying capabilities on the Jennifer Hudson Show. “I’m a good fryer,” he told the host. “I fry stuff. Look at me! Of course I do. I can fry.”

Lambert and Shelton married in 2011 and got divorced in 2015. Shelton connected with Stefani on The Voice as he was going through his divorce, and Stefani was going through hers with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. Their identical situations brought them closer than ever.

Gwen Stefani’s kids spent the holiday with her ex, Gavin Rossdale, in 2022

Blake Shelton adores stepparenting Gwen Stefani’s kids, and his Thanksgiving tradition with her three children proves it. It sounds like Shelton, Stefani, and the kids will be spending the holiday in Oklahoma in 2023. In 2022, Stefani’s three boys spent it with their father, Gavin Rossdale.

“I have my boys this year — I trade off — so this year, I have 14 people for lunch or dinner,” he told E! News in 2022. “So, we’re doing that and trying to feed everyone up and have a great time. It’s so nice because it’s the one holiday where there is no pressure of gifts. Christmas you’re always like, ‘Oh my god, the pressure.’ But this has no pressure aside from don’t screw up the cooking.”

As for Rossdale’s Thanksgiving traditions, he says he has everyone express gratitude. “We’re going to express who and what we are thankful for, as everyone should,” he continued. “Because gratitude is everything.”

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.