‘Bling Empire’: Christine Chiu and Jaime Xie Post Receipts Proving Magazine Editor’s Involvement

Netflix’s Bling Empire star Christine Chiu got upset over a phone call she claims she received with information that co-star Anna Shay wanted to “ruin” her. During season 3, she and Jaime Xie accused an unnamed magazine editor of involvement and later posted messages to prove it.

One storyline in season 2 revolved around Christine Chiu insisting that someone informed her that co-star Anna Shay planned to “ruin her” if she made one misstep.

It continued into season 3 when Jaime Xie and Christine had lunch.

The fashion blogger denied telling Anna or the magazine editor anything, and questioned if the Dancing with the Stars competitor lied about it.

Christine wanted it clear that she received the phone call but never personally accused Anna of making the threat. The situation isn’t resolved during the season, and it appears Jaime made up the information to stir drama. However, she claimed that a magazine editor was behind the call.

Jaime Xie posted messages with the magazine editor that she claims made it up

Shortly after the season premiered, Jaime posted her side of the story to her Instagram stories. She insisted someone told her the information and accused the magazine editor of fabricating everything.

Additionally, Jaime said they figured out the unnamed person made it up but said the show edited it out as blaming someone who isn’t a part of the reality series didn’t make for an “interesting” storyline.

She also revealed that Christine is a producer for Bling Empire and might have had input into what made the final edit. Jaime then posted texts with the magazine editor asking her about her involvement with the story.

The person replied by asking to remain anonymous several times and claimed she didn’t care about the show because it didn’t result in her getting paid. After Jaime asked a few times, the editor finally claimed she didn’t tell Christine that Jaime was involved.

Christine also posts receipts proving she didn’t fabricate phone call

The Los Angeles-based philanthropist quickly replied to Jaime’s messages with her own receipts. In the texts, Christine tells the magazine editor that the fashion influencer called her on camera about the situation and wanted her to sign a release.

The DWTS competitor admitted that she revealed the magazine editor’s name to co-star Kane Lim because she got emotionally overwhelmed by the situation. The magazine editor replied by claiming she didn’t blame Christine for getting upset, adding, “I took the note to the producer.”

Additionally, Christine insisted that she didn’t know how Kane would run with the information and promised she would protect the magazine editor by warning Jaime of the “real-life consequences” of naming her. In one of her final messages, the person claimed she signed a non-disclosure agreement “with the parents; thanks to what happened on Bling.”

Christine also responded to Jaime’s claims about her producer abilities, insisting that she isn’t allowed to make “editorial changes or have to say over storylines.” Additionally, she thanked Jaime for confirming that Christine didn’t lie about the phone call. While Jaime’s messages don’t prove the magazine editor’s involvement, only that they didn’t want their name used, Christine’s receipts appeared to show that the person had at least something to do with it. The editor didn’t reveal her participation outright but did admit to giving a “note” to a producer and confessed to signing an NDA related to the show. Bling Empire is streaming on Netflix.

