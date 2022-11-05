‘Bling Empire’: Christine Chiu Reveals Her Least Favorite Cast Member

Bling Empire star and executive producer Christine Chiu has appeared on the Netflix reality TV show since its first season, which debuted in January 2021. Her storylines revolve around her and her husband attempting to have another child and drama in their friend group with Anna Shay. In a recent Ask Me Anything, the reality star revealed her least cast member in the series with a detailed answer.

Christine Chiu named ‘Bling Empire’ co-star Kane Lim as her least favorite

In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Bling Empire regular Christine Chiu answered a question from a fan asking for her least favorite cast member.

She started by admitting she has made mistakes but claimed that she “thrives on resolution,” unlike co-star Kane Lim. Therefore, she named him her least favorite.

“He is least realistic/reasonable/logical/rational, least transparent, least interested in self-betterment/conflict resolution, and least forgiving of others (and perhaps of himself),” she insisted.

Additionally, the executive producer accused him of gaslighting. Christine continued and insisted she attempted numerous times, on-and-off camera, to straighten out their differences for the sake of the show.

She accused Kane of gaslighting

She also pointed out that the “drama” detailed throughout the season with her, Anna Shay, and Jaime Xie had nothing to do with Kane but has since blocked her on social media and “tripled down on the name-calling,” which confused her.

Although Jaime has since confirmed the phone call Christine claims she received with a warning about Anna’s intent to “ruin” her, Christine says Kane won’t own up to anything but continues to slam her in the media.

She ended her long-winded answer by noting she doesn’t like how Kane is friendly to her face but talks negatively behind her back, rewrites narratives, and his “unnecessarily retaliatory personality.”

In the past two seasons, Kane has become more involved in drama, seemingly instigating it in some cases.

Christine’s drama revolved around a phone others thought she lied about

A storyline in season 2, which bled over into season 3, revolved around an alleged phone call Christine received with someone insisting Anna planned to “ruin” the executive producer if she made any misstep.

Jaime got brought into it, and she denied relaying the information about Anna to Christine and questioned if her co-star ever received the mysterious message. Although Christine claimed she didn’t think Anna made the threat, the Bling Empire star wanted the others to know she never lied about the call.

Following the season, Jaime posted her messages with an unnamed magazine editor to prove she instigated the drama off-camera. Therefore, Christine uploaded her conversations with the same editor.

In the texts, Christine tells the person that Jaime called her on camera and wanted her to sign a release. She also revealed she released the editor’s name to Kane due to her overwhelming emotions surrounding the situation. The person replied that she understood and admitted to having to sign an NDA (nondisclosure agreement) for Jaime but didn’t go into detail. Bling Empire is streaming on Netflix.