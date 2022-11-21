‘Bling Empire’ Star Kelly Mi Li Is Pregnant With First Child

Netflix’s Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li recently revealed her new relationship. A few weeks later, she announced the couple is expecting their first child together.

Kelly Mi Li announces pregnancy with first child

Less than a month after revealing her new relationship, Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li announced she and her boyfriend are expecting her first child together.

“Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved,” she captioned an Instagram picture of her holding a positive pregnancy test. “We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives.”

She also included a video of her mother’s reaction to the news, noting Bling Empire fans know how badly she wants to become a grandmother. Mi Li went into more detail on her pregnancy news in an interview with People.

According to the China-born film producer, the two lived in different parts of California when she first realized she was pregnant. Although Mi Li noted the couple had discussed starting a family, she said they planned to wait until the end of 2022. Additionally, she admitted she’s still “in denial” about the pregnancy as they didn’t think it would happen that fast.

Mi Li recently revealed a new relationship

The entrepreneur hasn’t publicly dated anyone since her on-again, off-again relationship with model and actor Andrew Gray officially ended in 2021.

In late October 2022, a few weeks after Bling Empire Season 3 premiered on Netflix, Mi Li revealed her new boyfriend in an Instagram post with silhouettes of the couple watching a sunset.

While the reality star didn’t tag him in her picture, she confirmed they are dating in her caption. She didn’t go into detail about the new relationship on her social media post but opened up about it in the interview with People.

According to Mi Li, the two had already dated for a year when season 3 dropped. She called him “amazing” and believes she couldn’t have asked for a “better partner.” Mi Li continued doting on her new love: “He’s honestly so supportive, so amazing” and knows he and her family and friends will help her on this new journey.

‘Bling Empire’ has included Mi Li’s dating journey

When Bling Empire debuted in January 2021, Mi Li had a long-term on-again-off-again relationship with Gray.

During the premiere episode, he yelled at his girlfriend for shopping without him, shocking co-star Anna Shay who encouraged Mi Li to leave him. However, they remained together and tried to work through their issues with couple’s therapy.

The pair reunited by the end of the season but announced their decision to end their relationship for good a couple of months after the premiere in March 2021. Gray didn’t return for season 2, and Mi Li thought about entertaining a romantic relationship with Kevin Kreider before realizing she only saw him as a friend.

Season 3 picked up on the cliffhanger with Gray at Shay’s house unannounced, apologizing for his behavior and wanting back in their friend group. Therefore, Shay invited him to a party but didn’t tell Mi Li, who wasn’t happy to see him. Wanting her to get back into the dating world, co-star Kane Lim made a profile on a dating app for her, where he found her a date. Although it seemed they vibed well, she cut things off as she wasn’t feeling it with him anymore. In one of the final episodes, Mi Li returned their dog to Gray off-screen and appeared cordial. Bling Empire is available to stream on Netflix.