‘Bling Empire’: Are Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep Still Together?

Netflix’s Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider was the show’s perpetual bachelor until Christine Chiu reunited him with ex-girlfriend Devon Diep. Are they still dating?

Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep are still together

Bling Empire Season 3 ended with Christine Chiu reuniting Kevin Kreider with his ex-girlfriend Devon Diep.

After filming wrapped, the two have remained together and are currently living together in Los Angeles. However, in an October 2022 interview with E News, he admitted they are moving a third time within six weeks, citing “unfortunate apartment situations” resulting in some tension.

Regardless, the couple seems to be sticking with each other as Kevin hopes she joins Bling Empire full-time in season 4.

Devon, also an actor, recently released the single “Talk About,” inspired by her journey while living in New York City and her desire to have a healthy relationship. Additionally, she’s a spokesperson for Kevin’s alcohol alternative Sans.

Kevin has tried to date Kelly Mi Li and Kim Lee on ‘Bling Empire’

In Bling Empire Season 1, Kevin attempted to shoot his shot at the newly single Kelly Mi Li, but it didn’t go anywhere as she quickly friend-zoned him.

He moved on to Kim Lee after the two bonded over her lost relationship with her father and his experience of being adopted. Kevin resolved the conflicting feelings he had with his parents using the help of a hypnotherapist before setting off to help Kim locate her dad.

Throughout the journey, Kevin grew feelings for Kim and wanted to see if their relationship could go any deeper. Therefore, he set a private date, but she ghosted him. Kim eventually admitted she wasn’t sure of his intent, and he seemingly proved he was serious about her with an overnight date. It went well, but Kane Lim told Kim about a previous hookup, which bothered her.

The situation annoyed Kevin, who thought his friend intentionally tried to ruin their blossoming connection, causing a temporary fallout. Still trying to prove himself to Kim, Kevin took a lie detector test. Although he passed, she failed, revealing she didn’t want a romantic relationship with him.

Kevin was reunited with ex-girlfriend Devon during ‘Bling Empire’ Season 3

Regardless of the failed lie detector test, Kevin tried again to reconnect with Kim. When she shot it down, he began dating a spiritual adviser who she introduced to the group.

The situation bothered Kim as she thought the two might be discussing her. Kevin talked to Kim about it and correctly pointed out that she couldn’t say anything about who he dated.

However, he saw it bothered his friend and ultimately agreed to cut things off with the healer. Kevin later got annoyed with Kim when she arrived at a dinner with actor Lewis Tan on her arm because she previously told Kevin she didn’t want to date.

Speaking with Christine during a trip to Paris Fashion Week, the model opened up about his romantic past and revealed his unresolved feelings for his ex, Devon. Even though the two hadn’t dated for seven years, he wanted to make things work again. Therefore, Christine surprised Kevin by finding her and reuniting the couple. Bling Empire is streaming on Netflix.

