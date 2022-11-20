‘Bling Empire’: Kevin Kreider Says He and Kane Lim Still Aren’t Friends Following Season 3

Netflix’s Bling Empire stars Kevin Kreider and Kane Lim previously had a close friendship, which the latter commemorated by gifting the Korean-born model a watch. While Kevin still has the timepiece, he recently admitted their relationship had worsened.

Kevin Kreider and Kane Lim’s friendship has deteriorated throughout ‘Bling Empire’

Model Kevin Kreider served as the narrator for Bling Empire and introduced the audience to the other wealthy castmates through his friend Kane Lim. The two were inseparable during the first couple of seasons, and Kane gifted Kevin an expensive watch to commemorate their friendship.

However, they had a falling out during season 2 when Kane got in the middle of him trying to court mutual friend Kim Lee. The two still weren’t on the best terms after the second season, but they somewhat patched things up.

During season 3, Kane announced a modeling gig for singer Rihanna’s successful makeup line, Fenty. However, Kevin couldn’t hide his disappointment as he wondered why he didn’t receive the call, upsetting Kane, who wanted his friend to be happy for him.

Throughout the season, Kevin got closer to castmate Christine Chiu who reunited him with ex-girlfriend Devon Diep, while Kane strengthened his relationships with Kelly Mi Li and Mimi Morris.

Kevin says he and Kevin still aren’t on good terms

Following season 3, Kevin admitted his relationship with Kane had worsened. During an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast, the South Korea-born model opened up about Kane unfollowing him on Instagram.

Kevin admitted the move bothered him because it sent an unmistakable message that the real estate developer no longer considered them friends.

He also noted he and Devon had passed Kane before but noticed his castmate shows love to his girlfriend while ignoring him. When asked if he still had the watch Kane gifted him, Kevin answered he did but admitted that it didn’t feel the same.

Regardless, the model said he has no intentions of selling the timepiece like he believes Kane thinks he will. Instead, Kevin views it as a token of the potential of their friendship if his castmate “gets out of his own way.” However, he doesn’t want to feel as though he is indebted to Kane for giving him the watch, admitting he felt there was an expectation of that in the “fine print.”

Kane previously said he didn’t regret his actions leading up to the fallout with Kevin

While Kevin and Kane appeared to make up during season 2, he revealed they still weren’t on the best terms following filming.

In a May 2022 interview with AsiaOne, the model admitted the situation hurt his feelings as he felt his friend acted bitter and heartless toward him. He also slighted his former friend’s Buddhist beliefs, claiming that Kane only practiced “when things are going your way.”

In a separate interview with the publication, Kane claimed he didn’t have a comment on his fallout with Kevin as he didn’t want to use the media to talk badly about his castmate.

However, the Singapore-based investor noted he thought it was inappropriate for Kevin to mention his religion. Additionally, he said he didn’t regret his part in the falling out with the model as he felt he genuinely looked out for their friend Kim in that situation. Bling Empire is available to stream on Netflix.