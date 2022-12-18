‘Bling Empire’: Kevin Kreider Met His Nephew for the First Time in Unaired Scene

Netflix’s Bling Empire star Kevin Kreider has opened up about being adopted from South Korea as a child and raised by a white family in Pennsylvania. Viewers recently saw his father in a season 3 episode when the model went to his dealership to buy his first car, which he totaled in an accident shortly later. In a recent Instagram post, Kevin shared he met his nephew for the first time after the incident in an unaired scene.

Kevin Kreider met his nephew for the first time in an unaired 'Bling Empire' scene

Throughout his time on Netflix’s Bling Empire, model Kevin Kreider notably doesn’t have a vehicle. During season 3, he and co-star Kane Lim went to his father’s car dealership to buy his first car.

Shortly after driving off the lot, Kevin got into an accident and seemed to total his new vehicle. He and Kane walked away without a scratch, and Kevin seemingly hadn’t replaced it yet.

In a December 2022 Instagram post documenting the moment, the model shared that he hung out with his family and met his nephew for the first time after the incident in a scene that didn’t make the season.

A fan replied, noting they would have “killed” to see the interaction, and Kevin agreed. “I was surprised [by] all the scenes cut out that brought a lot of heart,” he admitted.

Kevin has opened up about his background being adopted

During the first season, Kevin opened up about his complicated feelings surrounding his adoption. Born in South Korea, the model was raised in Pennsylvania by a white family.

Therefore, he admittedly wasn’t that familiar with Asian culture. Additionally, he struggled to understand why his parents gave him up for adoption in the first place.

Wanting to get closure, he sought help from a hypnotherapist. During the session, the reality star believed his mother placed him for adoption because she couldn’t care for him alone.

He then helped co-star and then-love interest Kim Lee locate her biological father but discovered he died from a heart attack two years before filming. Viewers first saw Kevin’s adopted father in season 3 when the model bought a car from his dealership.

‘Bling Empire’ has also included Kevin’s sobriety journey and romances

Season 2 included Kevin’s sobriety journey that he began at the age of 30 as he no longer wanted to rely on alcohol to shape his personality.

Additionally, he admitted he didn’t like himself while under the influence. Therefore, he entered a 12-step program and regularly met with his sober coach.

The second season also revolved around Kevin attempting to court Kim. However, it seemed to fall through when Kim revealed the model’s previous hookup. Believing she couldn’t trust him, the DJ asked him to get a polygraph test.

Although he passed, she failed a question involving her not wanting to get serious with him, ending their short-lived romance. In season 3, Kevin was reunited with his ex-girlfriend Devon Diep, and the two are still together. All three seasons of Bling Empire are streaming on Netflix.