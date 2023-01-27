‘Bling Empire: New York’: Which Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth?

Netflix reality TV series Bling Empire: New York revolves around a wealthy group of Asian-Americans living their best life in the Big Apple. Who has the highest net worth?

How old is Tina Leung, and what is her net worth?

Born in Hong Kong, China, Tina Leung, 40, initially studied theater before deciding to pursue fashion, according to Bustle.

After graduating from the renowned Fashion Institute of Technology, she got her start as a blogger and has since made a name for herself, most notably joining the recognizable fashion group, the Slaysians.

Viewers are introduced to her during the premiere episode as the “it” girl and Dorothy Wang’s friend. Throughout the first season of Bling Empire: New York, she opens up about her father cutting her off, her fear of getting replaced in the fashion industry, and her past dating experiences.

Buzz Learn estimates her net worth between $1 and $5 million, making her the cast member with the lowest.

‘Bling Empire’ star Richard Chang’s net worth

A few years after graduating in 2006 with a degree in finance and marketing and a minor in photography, Richard Chang, 38, began working with Calvin Klein’s recognizable brand.

After leaving in 2017 as the Director of Merchandise Planning, the reality TV star founded a restaurant before eventually becoming the Chief Growth Officer at a New York-based clinic, Hudson Medical.

According to The Cinemaholic, he has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million.

Richard, dating Vika Abbyaeva, introduced Dorothy to people in his circle during Bling Empire but began to rub her the wrong way when he came across as too “pushy.”

What is Blake Abbie’s net worth?

32-year-old Blake Abbie started his career in photography before becoming an editorial assistant.

Currently, he is the editor-at-large for the fashion publication A Magazine Curated By.

Ok something happened last night, can’t tell if the Bling Empire NY premiere was a dream or… — blake abbie (@bla_bbie) January 19, 2023

As it’s reported that Blake received a large inheritance from his late father, The Cinemaholic estimates his net worth of around $5 million.

The charming editor, who identifies as queer, appears to be good friends with most of his castmates, except for a bizarre interaction with Lynn Ban’s husband, Jett Kain, and has emerged as a fan-favorite.

How old is Lynn Ban from ‘Bling Empire,’ and what is her net worth?

Born in Singapore, Lynn Ban is currently 49 years old. The designer got her start with a vintage store she opened in 2002.

In 2011, she switched gears and launched her self-titled jewelry brand, quickly becoming successful as massive retailers picked it up.

She has since developed a celebrity clientele and is estimated to have a net worth of $6 million.

Her storyline during the first season of Bling Empire: New York revolved around reconnecting with her husband, Jett, who manages the company in London.

How much is Dorothy Wang from ‘Bling Empire’ worth, and who is her father?

Dorothy, 35, is the daughter of billionaire Roger Wang, who serves as the CEO of retailer Golden Eagle International Group.

She previously appeared on other reality TV shows, including Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Famously Single, and the Los Angeles-based Bling Empire, where the California native notably butt heads with cast member Kane Lim.

see you january 20th :) https://t.co/uu1iMRkvzu — Dorothy Wang (@dorothywang) January 11, 2023

The licensed real estate broker also has drama with a few of her New York castmates, including Deborah Valdez-Hung and Richard.

She has an impressive net worth of $10 million.

How old is Stephen Hung?

Based out of Hong Kong, China, Stephen Hung, a successful entrepreneur in the banking industry, is 64 years old.

He is the president of Louis XIII Holdings, a luxury hotel and casino company based in Macau and Las Vegas, and a significant investor in MGM China.

last night, @netflix and @michaelkors (and lots of friends) toasted to the cast of BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK pic.twitter.com/l0X72Nzbf5 — Golden (@netflixgolden) January 19, 2023

As explained in Bling Empire, Stephen met and fell in love with Mexican model Deborah Valdez while attending a Versace fashion show and the two married.

They have welcomed two kids together and recently celebrated 11 years of marriage. Stephen reportedly has a considerable net worth of $400 million.

What is Nam Lak’s net worth?

Referred to as the “Blair Waldorf of Thailand,” Nam comes from one of the wealthiest families in the country.

Her father, Nakorn Laksanakarn, was previously the President and CEO of real estate developer Natural Park Public Company Limited.

here's wishing you lots of ??? for the upcoming lunar new year ✨



step inside the BLING EMPIRE: NEW YORK party, hosted by @netflix and @michaelkors pic.twitter.com/svtWQingx0 — Golden (@netflixgolden) January 19, 2023

Even though her dad threatened to cut Nam off financially following a $10,000 shopping spree, it doesn’t seem that’s happened yet.

Nam’s family is worth between $400 and $500 million, technically giving her the highest net worth among her castmates.

Bling Empire: New York is streaming on Netflix.