‘Bling Empire’ Season 3 Included Celebrity Cameos From Mila Kunis and Heart Evangelista

Bling Empire Season 3 included 10 episodes, and a celebrity guest appeared in nearly all of them. From famous actor Mila Kunis to influential designer Jean Paul Gaultier, here are all the celebrities who appeared in season 3 of the Netflix reality show.

Mila Kunis

In Bling Empire Season 3 Episode 1, Christine and her husband, Dr. Gabriel Chiu, enjoyed dinner as they discussed their family’s future. At the restaurant, they ran into their old neighbor and actor Mila Kunis, known from her role as Jackie in That ’70s Show, and appeared to catch up like old friends. Christine brought up expanding the family, to which Kunis joked that she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, were done having children.

Yu Tsai

The photographer, remembered from his time as a creative consultant and judge on the America’s Next Top Model franchises, also made appearances in the reality show last season. Yu Tsai is seen during episode 2 at the birthday party for Mimi Morris’s son, Skyler.

Pasha Pashkov

Christine competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars Season 30 alongside ballroom expert Pasha Pashkov. Bling Empire included footage from them practicing in episode 4 until their elimination from the competition second-to-last.

Tyler Shields

In episode 5, celebrity photographer Tyler Shields captured Christine in an east-meets-west-themed photo shoot.

Lewis Tan

Actor and martial artist Lewis Tan, known for his roles in Netflix’s Wu Assassins and superhero film Deadpool 2, first appeared last season when he attempted to flirt with an unsuspecting Jaime Xie. He returned for season 3 as a possible love interest for Kim Lee. Although they hit it off, his previous interest in her co-star might have turned her off.

Martin Tan

Kane Lim hired famous chef Martin Tan to make an elaborate dinner for Mimi and her husband, Don, in episode 7

Chrishell Stause

Real estate agent Chrishell Stause from Netflix’s Selling Sunset, also recognized for her roles in soap operas All My Children and Days of Our Lives, already had a connection with Kane as they’ve listed properties together. He introduced her to the group during episode 7.

Julia Haart

Fashion designer Julia Haart appeared in the last season of Bling Empire and returned in episode 8, in which she encouraged Kevin Kreider to pursue his alcohol alternative brand, Sans.

Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy

The Real host Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and husband rapper Jeezy made a brief cameo during a dinner hosted by Kane in episode 8.

Heart Evangelista

There were rumors that Filipino actor Heart Evangelista would join Bling Empire as a main cast member. While it appears that isn’t the case, the artist did appear in episode 9 for a dinner hosted in her honor.

Jean Paul Gaultier

French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier appeared in episode 10 at Paris Fashion Week. He met with Christine, who apparently got the invite due to her status as a client, and Kevin, who she brought as a guest, backstage.

