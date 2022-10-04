The Bling Ring’s Nick Prugo Was Once Arrested For Stalking and Soliciting Assault

Nick Prugo, star of the new Netflix documentary The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist, was arrested again after he got out of jail for his involvement in the infamous burglaries. His crimes the second time around were arguably far worse than the celebrity robberies. Here’s why Prugo was arrested again after serving time for the Bling Ring.

Nick Prugo served time in prison for his involvement with the Bling Ring

Netflix released a new documentary called The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist on Sept. 21. The three-part series told the story of a series of burglaries from October 2008 to August 2009. A group of Calabasas high school students, dubbed the “Bling Ring” by the media, stole millions of dollars in cash and possessions from various celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Audrina Patridge, Orlando Bloom, and Megan Fox.

Nick Prugo and Alexis Neiers became the faces of the Bling Ring, although there were several other members. Sophia Coppola directed the 2013 movie The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson as a character inspired by Neiers and Israel Broussard as a character inspired by Prugo.

Prugo and Neiers were imprisoned for their crimes, and they both starred in the new Netflix documentary. Prugo was sentenced to two years in state prison, but served just one year in county jail.

Nick Prugo was arrested for stalking and soliciting sexual assault

Bling Ring leader Nick Prugo was arrested again after he got out of jail for the infamous burglaries. In 2015, he allegedly attempted to hire someone to sexually assault his former friend, Dawn DaLuise.

Prugo was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit sexual assault and three counts of stalking (per TMZ). Prugo’s friend, Edward Feinstein, was involved with the plot and was charged with the same crimes.

Feinstein and Prugo allegedly posted an ad online in January 2014 seeking to hire men to go to DaLuise’s home and assault her. They also allegedly photoshopped DaLuise’s head onto pornographic photos and put them on fliers offering “free sex,” along with her name, address, and phone number.

Prugo and Feinstein pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of stalking. The other charges of creating fake online ads and encouraging men to sexually assault Daluise were dropped by the judge. Prugo was sentenced to three years of probation and 350 hours of community service.

Netflix fans are discussing the Bling Ring leader’s stalking arrest after the recent documentary

Interest in Nick Prugo and the Bling Ring has spiked since Netflix released The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist. Fans of the documentary are discussing Nick Prugo’s later arrest in a Reddit thread.

“Yup Nick is a horrible person. I mean look at his behavior in the documentary even though he was being honest, very disturbing,” wrote one fan. “He clearly has no soul and empathy for others.”

One fan slammed Netflix for involving Prugo in their project, writing, “With this being true, they had no business making a documentary that basically featured him.”

“This is just awful, way worse than anything the bling ring ever did,” said another fan. “There’s something seriously wrong with Nick.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

