The Bling Ring’s Nick Prugo Calls Gabby Neiers’ Confession a ‘Feeble Attempt … to Follow Alexis’ Blueprint to Notoriety’

Nick Prugo, who stars in the new Netflix documentary The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist, slammed Gabby and Alexis Neiers for an Instagram Live they shared about their crimes. Here’s what the Neiers sisters said on Instagram and how Prugo responded.

(L-R) Alexis Neiers, Tess Taylor, Andrea Arlington. and Gabby Neiers | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Alexis Neiers’ sister confessed to robbing Rachel Bilson’s house with Bling Ring member Nick Prugo

On Sept. 21, Netflix released a new documentary called The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist. The three-part series told the story of a string of robberies from October 2008 to August 2009. The culprits were a group of high school students, dubbed the “Bling Ring” by the media. Their victims included Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Orlando Bloom, Lindsay Lohan, and Megan Fox.

Alexis Neiers and Nick Prugo were imprisoned for their crimes, and they both starred in the Netflix documentary. Neiers’ younger sister, Gabby (Gabrielle), and their mother, Andrea Arlington, also appear in the special.

On Sept. 26, Gabby and Alexis shared an Instagram Live in which Gabby admitted she was involved in a Bling Ring robbery at Rachel Bilson’s house. She claims Nick Prugo and Tess Taylor were with her, but not Alexis.

Gabby was never charged in connection to any of the burglaries, and the statute of limitations makes it impossible for her to be arrested now. She said she wanted to come clean and release Alexis from holding her secret. Gabby also explained that she tried to share her story in the documentary, but her confession was cut out.

Bling Ring member Nick Prugo said Alexis Neiers’ sister is following her ‘blueprint to notoriety’

During Gabby and Alexis Neiers’ Instagram Live, Alexis claimed that Bling Ring member Rachel Lee was originally supposed to appear on The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist. She said that Lee refused to participate and advised Alexis against doing the Netflix documentary with Nick Prugo because he wouldn’t be honest.

Newsweek reached out to Prugo, who was sentenced to two years of prison for his involvement in the Bling Ring, after the Neiers sisters’ Instagram Live. “Alexis has blocked me, so no I wasn’t aware that there was a Live,” he shared. “In regards to Tess and Gabby being at Rachel Bilson’s or not I think is trivial at this point.”

He continued, “The documentary showed us all as we were. It’s on film. This just sounds like another feeble attempt at Gabby trying to follow Alexis’ blueprint to notoriety, conveniently after the statute of limitations has run out. Alexis and her family have a lengthy history of not telling the truth. I, however, have always been up front and have nothing to hide.”

Prugo added a screenshot of the Newsweek quote to his Instagram Highlights and added, “Can somebody get Alexis and Gabby Neiers some water because they are THIRSTY.” He had the song “All ‘Bout the Money” by Meja playing in the background of the clip.

First they robbed Paris Hilton. Then their lives were turned into a movie starring Emma Watson. Now Alexis Neiers and Nick Prugo are telling their side of the story.



The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — a three-part docuseries — premieres September 21. pic.twitter.com/HtFDJFon4R — Netflix (@netflix) September 13, 2022

Tess Taylor gave a similar statement saying she has ‘moved on’

Gabby and Alexis Neiers implicated Tess Taylor in the robbery at Rachel Bilson’s house. Taylor lived with the Neiers sisters during the Bling Ring robberies, and she was their co-star on the 2010 TV show Pretty Wild. The reality show only ran for one season and centered around Alexis’ arrest for her involvement in the Bling Ring.

Taylor was invited to participate in Netflix’s The Real Bling Ring Hollywood Heist, but she declined. On Sept. 27, the day after the Neiers sisters shared their Instagram Live, Taylor gave a statement to Us Weekly that reflected Prugo’s perspective on Gabby’s confession.

“I moved on from this long ago and it sounds like the Neiers girls have not. I feel sorry that they still want to rope me into this thing publicly,” she said. “I have a beautiful life and family that mean the world to me and that is my focus today and always. Not those women. I hope they get the help/healing they need.”

RELATED: ‘The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist’: Where Is Tess Taylor Today?