‘Blockbuster’: Melissa Fumero Claims the Netflix Show Is About the ‘Connection We’ve Lost’

Blockbuster is a Netflix show about employees trying to save their video store.

Melissa Fumero believes the Netflix series explores the “connection we’ve lost.”

Blockbuster makes streaming and online shopping the butt of the joke often.

Blockbuster just made its debut on Netflix, and the new show is depicting the demise of the video retailer — an ironic turn of events considering the role streaming played in that scenario. But to the show’s credit, it captures the charm of the Blockbuster chain. That’s something actor Melissa Fumero believes is at the core of its story. Fumero, who plays Eliza in the Netflix series, feels that Blockbuster is about the “connection we’ve lost.” And after watching it, viewers may be inclined to agree with her.

‘Blockbuster’ sees a group of employees trying to save their store

Netflix’s Blockbuster is a show about the last remanining store in the retail chain, which is at risk of closing if its employees don’t find a way too keep it afloat. This is especially devastating to the manager and franchise owner, Tim (Randall Park), who tries just about everything to keep the doors open. And Tim’s employees help with this endeavor, painting a picture of a workplace “family” that will feel reminiscent of shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Like those series, Blockbuster pokes fun at the many flaws of the workplace. However, the show also reflects on what made the retailer so great. As the characters suggest early on, it’s all about the connection customers get from visiting. And according to Melissa Fumero, that “lost” benefit of frequenting a video store is the center of the story.

Melissa Fumero believes the Netflix show is about ‘connection’

During an interview with Inverse, Melissa Fumero reflected on Blockbuster, admitting that the Netflix show does more than elicit a few laughs. It also points to something that’s all but disappeared in the age of online shopping and streaming: the sense of community places like Blockbuster brought about.

“It’s more than a workplace comedy,” Fumero explained. “It’s really about community. How much in-person connection we’ve lost in our modern era.”

In the show, this “community” comprises the store’s employees, their regular customers, and even their neighbors. All are brought together by the experience of searching for movies in a brick-and-mortar shop. That’s something that doesn’t happen so often in the year 2022. And the writers made sure to throw some shade at the age of streaming, even if Blockbuster premiered on one of the biggest streaming platforms out there.

‘Blockbuster’

Despite being a product of Netflix, Blockbuster makes streaming — and other online services — the butt of the joke multiple times throughout the show’s first season.

Showrunner Vanessa Ramos told Inverse that they needed to acknowledge the elephant in the room. And apparently, Netflix gave them the go-ahead to have fun with it.

“We can’t not address it,” Ramos said. “There has to be some stuff. Short of saying ‘Screw Netflix,’ they were open to us playing into that.”

Overall, that makes for an enteraining experience — though it will no dout leave viewers feeling nostalgic. As Melissa Fumero says, there’s not as much “in-person” interaction involved with shopping and accessing content nowadays. Fortunately, we can still visit Blockbuster through the characters in the show.

Blockbuster is currently streaming on Netflix.

