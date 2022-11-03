‘Blockbuster’: What Time Does the New Show Premiere on Netflix?

All but one Blockbuster store closed after the arrival of Netflix, but those missing the video chain can revisit it in an upcoming sitcom. That’s right, despite factoring into Blockbuster’s demise, Netflix is releasing a TV show about the franchise. The series will follow a group of employees working at the last Blockbuster video store, and it will no doubt dredge up some feelings of nostalgia among viewers. So, what time does Blockbuster premiere on Netflix? Here’s when you can dive in.

What time does ‘Blockbuster’ come out on Netflix? Here’s when you can stream the new show

Randall Park as Timmy in ‘Blockbuster’ | Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

The release date for Netflix’s new show, Blockbuster, is slated for Thursday, Nov. 3 — and those eager to power through the workplace comedy can start bright and early.

Like most Netflix original series, Blockbuster will premiere at the following time in the U.S.: 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET. That means the first batch of episodes will be streaming when most subscribers wake up. Of course, some may start watching the show in the wee hours of the morning. And judging by Blockbuster‘s trailer and synopsis, it may leave them sitting in their feelings.

The whole first season of Blockbuster will drop on Netflix at once, so viewers can work their way through the episodes as soon as they’re available. Together, they promise to reflect on one of the retail chain’s greatest strengths: its ability to drive human connection.

‘Blockbuster’ promises to reflect on the video store’s biggest strength

That’s right, although Netflix’s Blockbuster depicts most of the video stores closing, the series promises to reflect on the retailer’s greatest strength. In Netflix’s trailer for the upcoming comedy series, the employees of the final Blockbuster attempt to save it. And to do so, they focus on connecting with their customers and giving them a memorable shopping experience.

That’s bound to lead to some hilarity as they desperately try to stay afloat. But the show does seem to be reflecting on a lost sense of community. The streamer’s synopsis promises that manager Timmy Yoon — played by none other than Randall Park — will use movies’ ability to bring people together to his advantage. Hopefully, it’ll be enough to keep him and his colleagues in business.

Read Netflix’s full synopsis for Blockbuster below:

“Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He’s spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies — a passion that’s kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video. Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America. He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age. It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who’s recently come back to work for him. Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so.”

So, now that we know its release time — and what it’s about — how many episodes can viewers anticipate when Blockbuster premieres on Netflix?

How many episodes are in ‘Blockbuster’ Season 1?

‘Blockbuster,’ a series about the last remaining ‘Blockbuster’ location in the world, premieres this Thursday, November 3, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/lILiJBYpIy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2022

We know what date and time Blockbuster debuts on Netflix, but how many episodes can subscribers expect on Nov. 3? The first season is listed for 10 episodes, so we’ll be getting a decent outing — though given the series’ sitcom-esque nature, those installments may be on the shorter side.

Blockbuster hasn’t been renewed for season 2, but Netflix could green-light more episodes if the series does well. We’ll be waiting for updates about its success. In the meantime, we have 10 chapters to keep us laughing, even as we miss the glory days of Blockbuster.

