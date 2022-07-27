‘Blonde’: How Long Is the Marilyn Monroe Biopic Running Time?

Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. Fortunately, the wait is almost over, as the movie landed its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2022. The film will keep audiences in their theater chairs for longer than expected, as the Blonde reported running time is much longer than some folks initially expected. Some audiences believe that film lengths are only getting longer over time.

Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe | Netflix

Blonde is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 best-selling novel that goes by the same name. However, this Monroe biopic approaches its subject with a different take than previous takes on the actor’s life. It’s actually a fictionalized perspective on the star’s life that Oates created after seeing a photograph of her after winning a 1941 beauty contest.

The Netflix biopic reimagines Monroe’s life from her volatile childhood through her romantic entanglements with lovers and Hollywood. However, the Blonde running time isn’t the only surprise in store for audiences. Director Andrew Dominik boasted the film’s NC-17 rating for its graphic sexual content, which is certainly an unexpected turn of events. Knives Out star Ana de Armas steps into the role of Monroe, which the world can see on Netflix starting on Sept. 23. Dominik wants audiences to see her supposed story from her eyes.

Venice Film Festival 2022 announces ‘Blonde’ running time

Andrew Dominik’s ‘BLONDE’, starring Ana de Armas, is 2 hours and 45 minutes long.



Read the full #Venezia78 lineup: https://t.co/7oJMyFyXOQ pic.twitter.com/SEsxN7fEkC — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2022

The official Venice Film Festival 2022 website announced the Blonde running time along with its presence at the festival. The movie is 165 minutes long, which also translates to 2 hours and 45 minutes long. Plenty of film festival titles continue to boast lengthy running times, creating an epic landscape. However, it does potentially alienate some more casual viewers who may have an interest in this Monroe story.

Blonde will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival 2022, making it a title to further keep an eye on. It will compete against other big movies, including Noah Baumbach’s White Noise and Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. However, Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, Alejandro Iñárritu’s Bardo, and Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin shouldn’t be counted out of the race.

Venice Film Festival 2022 launches its potential Oscar chances

The Venice Film Festival is often a launching point for many Oscar campaigns. Last year, it premiered Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, which went on to earn 12 Academy Award nominations. Therefore, it’s fair to assume that the streaming service could be aiming for another awards campaign with Dominik’s Blonde, even despite its 165-minute running time.

The NC-17 rating is generally the “kiss of death” for many movies at the box office, but it’s also uncommon to see them earn attention around awards season. Nevertheless, many film festival aficionados continue to believe that Blonde could be a strong contender for the 2023 Oscars.

