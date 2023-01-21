Where Is the ‘Blossom’ Cast Now?

Family sitcoms have long been a TV staple bolstered by their ability to bring in viewers of a wide age range and provide families with entertainment they can watch together. In 1990, the NBC series Blossom premiered and kicked off five seasons of ups and downs for its titular character. Where did the cast members end up, and what are they doing now?

‘Blossom’ followed a teen girl in an unconventional family

Blossom Russo was a likable, kind girl raised by a single dad. She lived with him and her two older brothers, giving her a unique family arrangement. Surrounded by men, Blossom found solace in her best friend, Six, who was also something of a mischievous partner in crime. The series followed the ups and downs of teenage life with typical fare of school drama, crushes, and learning life lessons, all with the added complexity of Blossom’s unique family situation.

Mayim Bialik played protagonist Blossom

100th-episode celebration of ‘Blossom’ | Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

The star of the show was a young Mayim Bialik, who portrayed Blossom. Bialik was a young teen when the series premiered, and she had only been acting for a few years. The series served as a breakout role, letting her shine as a star after appearing in Beaches (1988) and a few TV guest spots. After Blossom wrapped up in 1995, Bialik kept a firm footing in the acting world, consistently appearing in guest roles and doing voice work. However, the actor was a little busy with her education!

As Biography reports, she earned a Bachelor’s in neuroscience in 2000 and went on to complete a Ph.D. in the field in 2007.

This real-life experience served her well when she returned to a more prominent role as Amy on The Big Bang Theory. Since then, Bialik has gone on to star as Kat in Call Me Kat and take on the role of Jeopardy! host.

Jenna von Oÿ played the lovable sidekick Six

Jenna von Oÿ had been in a few guest spots before landing the role of Six on Blossom, and she continued working sporadically in TV after the role ended. She also did a lot of voice work, including in A Goofy Movie and Hercules. However, her biggest role since playing Six has been back on the small-screen as Stevie in The Parkers.

Acting isn’t von Oÿ’s only endeavor. The mom of two is also a blogger and musician who has published books about motherhood, according to People.

Joey Lawrence was big brother Joey

Joey Lawrence had already bounced through several roles before landing the part of big brother Joey on Blossom, and the series’ success helped him solidify his work in sitcoms. He went on to recurring parts in Brotherly Love, Run of the House, and Melissa & Joey. He’s had several film appearances that range from adventures like Jumping Ship (2001) to romances like Love Rules! (2004) to horrors like Isle of the Dead (2016). He also had a mini Blossom reunion with Bialik due to an appearance on Call Me Kat.

Additionally, the star has dabbled in music and had a 2022 single release titled “6 Pm.” He got married in 2022, and he and his wife, Samantha Cope, announced their first pregnancy in September, according to People.

Ted Wass played ‘Blossom’ dad Nick

My Blossom TV dad, Ted Wass (who also directed many seasons of Blossom along with other very famous sitcoms!) with the lamp from Blossom’s bedroom making a cameo in CMK last night!! pic.twitter.com/kCV8Z8fw6r — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 6, 2022

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Ted Wass left the Hollywood scene after Blossom wrapped up, but he actually just moved behind the camera!

As his IMDb filmography shows, Wass has stayed busy directing in the years since he portrayed Blossom patriarch Nick. In addition to playing this major character, he also worked behind-the-scenes directing on the show. That gave him experience that he continued to build through work on series like Stark Raving Mad, Caroline in the City, The Game, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Scrubs, 2 Broke Girls, and more.