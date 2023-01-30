‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Said the Cast ‘Became a Family Instantly’ When Filming the 1st Family Dinner

Blue Bloods has been a consistent ratings earner for CBS since its premiere in 2010. Shows about law enforcement have a long history of attracting viewers. With TV veteran Tom Selleck heading the cast, Blue Bloods seemed destined to become a smash. According to star Bridget Moynahan, the cast also bonded right from the very first day of filming Blue Bloods. Here’s how:

Bridget Moynahan portrays a key member of the Reagan family on ‘Blue Bloods’

Blue Bloods family dinner | John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

The show centers around New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck) and his family. This includes not only his own father, retired Commissioner Henry Reagan (Broadway legend Len Cariou), but also his children, Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Moynahan), and Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes). These five are the only main actors and characters to appear every season.

As one of the core cast members, Moynahan herself has admitted how she connects to her character. With Blue Bloods so heavily focused on a family connected to law enforcement, it certainly would help if the behind-the-scenes dynamic would at least in part match that familial bond the characters share. Thankfully, this seems to be the case, according to Moynahan.

Bridget Moynahan said the ‘Blue Bloods’ cast bonded quickly

In an interview with The 92nd Street Y, Moynahan revealed how she got involved with Blue Bloods. The actor previously worked with Wahlberg on a 2009 TV movie, Bunker Hill. And it was Wahlberg who brought Moynahan on board. Since the two stars bonded on that earlier project, Moynahan agreed to play Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods. She’s never looked back.

“From the second that [the cast] all met [on] first day of shooting, [we shot a] family dinner [scene], it was ‘Nice to meet you,’ ‘Get in your seats,’ and we became family instantly,” Moynahan told the crowd at The 92nd Street Y to thunderous applause. Clearly, by now, fans of Blue Bloods feel much the same way about the cast of one of their favorite TV shows.

Bridget Moynahan has directed 2 episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ so far

Just as the characters Moynahan and her co-stars portray have grown and changed over the years, so has the cast. For Moynahan, she’s even stepped into the directorial arena. In 2022, she directed Blue Bloods Season 12, Episode 17, “Hidden Motives.” In 2023, she’s already directed Blue Bloods Season 13, Episode 9, “Nothing Sacred.”

By the looks of it, the show doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. Fans are just as passionate as ever about the continuing adventures of the Reagan family. So it’s very likely that Moynahan, Selleck, Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast will keep Blue Bloods alive for at least a few more seasons.