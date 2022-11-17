‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Grew Up Irish-Catholic and Still Goes to Church: ‘I Just Believe in Being Spiritual and Having Faith’

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck as New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan. But the show has become more of an ensemble over the years. Frank’s children and even grandchildren have become key figures on the show.

Bridget Moynahan remains one of the central actors as Frank’s only daughter, Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan. But Moynahan has more in common with her character than many fans might know.

‘Blue Bloods’ debuted on CBS in 2010

Blue Bloods debuted on Sept. 24, 2010. Since then, viewers have tuned in to see what kind of drama Frank Reagan and his family get into.

Now, midway through season 13, Blue Bloods doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, as it continues to perform well in the ratings. Moreover, the show has developed a rabid fan base thanks to its iconic characters.

As one of the longtime pillars of the show, Moynahan’s Erin is easily among the most beloved figures on Blue Bloods. Erin is not only the assistant district attorney but also a single mother with a complicated past with her ex-husband Jack (Peter Hermann). Moynahan continues to find new depths to cover with the character, one she feels rightfully close to after all this time.

Bridget Moynahan was raised Irish Catholic

In 2021, Moynahan admitted her upbringing was pretty close to Erin’s.

“Growing up in an Irish Catholic family with all brothers and all boy cousins, I’ve just been surrounded by men my whole life,” she told Glamour. “And being a single mom [to onscreen daughter Nicky] as well.” And a decade earlier, she dove even deeper into the family dynamic.

“[My family isn’t] as confrontational,” she told Parade in 2011. “The Reagans definitely get their issues out on the table. But we had family dinners every Sunday, and now I do that. I’ll have over whoever can make it, and I use the same recipes my mom served, like roast chicken. I recently asked her to write them down, because I end up calling her throughout the day to ask questions. But she probably won’t, because I think she enjoys the calls.”

In 2022, Moynahan confirmed the current state of her Catholic upbringing. The actor told The Bare Magazine she “still [goes] to church.” “I just believe in being spiritual and having faith, but that comes in many forms, even outside of religion,” she said.

‘Blue Bloods’ is midway through season 13

Although Erin’s mastery of the law separates Moynahan from her character, the star admitted to Glamour she has developed “more appreciation for the law” since Blue Bloods began.

Though there’s no end in sight for the show, the entire Blue Bloods cast (not to mention fans) seem content to continue the series for the time being. With how much these characters have grown, it’ll be interesting to see where Moynahan can take Erin in Season 13 and beyond.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

