‘Blue Bloods’: Do Any of the Reagans Live in Manhattan?

Since its premiere in 2010, Blue Bloods has become one of CBS’s most consistent performers. Just as the cast of the show have come to view each other as family, fans have come to love their weekly visits with the Reagan family. Of course, the vibrant New York City setting certainly helps matters. But do any members of the Reagan family actually live in the epicenter of Manhattan?

‘Blue Bloods’ features an incredible ensemble cast

When Blue Bloods began, perhaps the biggest selling point was the involvement of Tom Selleck. The actor has been a television icon for decades, including his eight-season run on Magnum, P.I. On Blue Bloods, he plays New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, who lives and works in New York City alongside most of his closest family members.

The other characters on the show primarily include Frank’s children Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), Erin (Bridget Moynahan), and Jamie (Will Estes). But Frank’s father and former police commissioner Henry “Pop” Reagan (Len Cariou) also factors into the show. Likewise, Frank’s granddaughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) plays a key role until she leaves town in season 10.

Which members of the Reagan family live in Manhattan?

Although it’s clear all of the Reagans live somewhere in New York City, fans aren’t clear on where exactly every member of the family is living these days. One fan took to Reddit to try and figure out where the various Reagans might be living in the city. And the answers weren’t exactly clear.

“Where do all the Reagans live? We all know Frank and Henry both live in Bay Ridge [in Brooklyn]. Danny and his family lived in Staten Island until the house was burned down. Nikki and Erin were Manhattanites, until Nikki moved to San Francisco. So where did Jamie live until he got married and moved with Eddie, and where did they move to? For some reason, I think it was Manhattan.”

Other fans said Jamie used to live in Brooklyn Heights, while another speculated that he and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) probably live in Manhattan at this point. Eagle-eyed fans on the fan blog Thoughts on Jamko ultimately spotted a reference to an address in Manhattan, seemingly confirming where Jamie and Eddie now live.

‘Blue Bloods’ retains its strong ties to New York City

Regardless of the specific addresses of everyone in the Reagan family, Blue Bloods stays true to its identity as a New York cop show. The series films in New York, allowing for on-location shoots on real-life streets. And Frank Reagan’s iconic house actually exists in the Bay Ridge neighborhood in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

Over the years, fans have appreciated the show’s efforts to authentically capture the reality of working in New York City law enforcement. However, it’s unclear how much longer Blue Bloods will be on the air. The series is currently midway through season 13. And while Selleck and Moynahan have teased a goal of lasting through season 15 at least, the show still hasn’t been renewed for season 14.