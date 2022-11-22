‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Debate Who Would Best Succeed Frank Reagan as Commissioner

Blue Bloods fans have followed Commissioner Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan since the show’s first season. Many audiences connected with him, sharing some of his quotes on social media. However, some Blue Bloods audiences are looking ahead to the future to speculate who they’d want to see take Reagan’s role as the commissioner in future seasons. But, it isn’t such an easy question for all to answer, creating a debate amongst them.

‘Blue Bloods’ Frank Reagan was commissioner since season 1

Given Selleck’s long run as Reagan on Blue Bloods, the character has quite a strong foundation. He’s the son of former NYC Police Commissioner Henry, making him a third-generation NYPD figure. However, Reagan was initially conflicted when he was asked to take on the job role. Nevertheless, he took on the job, despite preferring to work on the street.

In Blue Bloods Season 1, Reagan enjoyed a high amount of respect from his colleagues and New York City. But, he continued to encounter hurdles over the course of the show that impacted his popularity with those around him. For example, he was booed off-stage while delivering a speech at Columbia University in season 6. Even so, the character provided a dynamic quality for the fans.

‘Blue Bloods’ debate on Frank Reagan’s successor as the new commissioner

A Blue Bloods fan took to Reddit to ask other users who from the show they would want to see replace Reagan as the commissioner. The original poster shared that they would select Detective Abigail Baker. “She has a lot of good qualities to be a successful commissioner and has years of experience working closely with Frank as his confidante,” they wrote. They added that Lieutenant Sidney Gormley wouldn’t be a bad option, but thought that he’s “too blinded by loyalty to other cops” and that he “lacks the political finesse.”

The original poster also threw Jamie and Danny Reagan’s names into the mix, but they noted that the former doesn’t have enough experience and the latter wouldn’t want the job. Nevertheless, several other comments agreed with the original poster’s top pick with Baker.

A top comment reads that they wouldn’t want any of the current Blue Bloods characters to take over from Reagan. However, they said Jamie would potentially be a good fit after gaining more experience. Other comments added that “no one is as smart as Frank Reagan.”

Meanwhile, other Redditors wrote that they want Anthony Abetemarco and Vincenzo considered for the role.

He had numerous partners

Blue Bloods saw a handful of partners for Reagan over the course of his career. They included names such as William Carter, Jimmy Burke, Lenny Ross, John McKenna, and Greta. He went through ups and downs with the lot, including working on cases as a detective that continued to haunt him over the course of the show.

Nevertheless, Reagan is a highly-respected character amongst his colleagues and peers, as well as with audiences. Replacing him would be rather difficult, but some of the fans recognized that they would want somebody who is close to him to take the reins. However, fans will have to wait and see, as it’s unlikely he’ll be leaving his role very soon.