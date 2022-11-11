‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Showrunner Says Jack and Erin Have ‘Unfinished Business’ to Address

Since its premiere in 2010, Blue Bloods has become one of CBS’s most enduring shows. The series centers on New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his family, many of whom work in law enforcement.

Chief among the show’s characters is Frank’s daughter, Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan). As the Blue Bloods showrunner recently said, Erin’s past might come back to life in season 13.

Bridget Moynahan and Peter Hermann play Erin and Jack

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan and Peter Hermann | Giovanni Rufino/CBS via Getty Images

One of the principal characters on Blue Bloods, Erin’s story has been full of twists and turns. When the show begins, she’s divorced from Jack (Peter Hermann) and eventually changes her name in season 3. However, Erin and Jack, who have a daughter together, Nicky (Sami Gayle), have naturally continued to cross paths throughout Blue Bloods.

The former lovers eventually reconciled for a while until Erin ended it, realizing she and Jack still don’t have a future together. But new comments from Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade perhaps leave the door open for Erin and Jack to give love another chance. At the very least, their story could be about to get a whole lot more complicated than fans might realize.

Erin and Jack have ‘unfinished business’ in Season 13

In an interview with TV Line, Wade concedes that neither Frank nor son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) will likely get any new romances this season. But he does tease a big story for Erin and Jack in Blue Bloods Season 13.

“We brought back Peter Hermann in the season premiere. We always enjoy that complex relationship of divorced parents with a grown child. They’ve got some unfinished business. So I imagine he’ll appear a few more times.”

Fans can interpret this in any number of ways. Will Nicky get a storyline that unites Erin and Jack for some reason? Or will the ex-spouses find themselves back in each other’s arms yet again? In any case, Wade confirms Erin is gunning for her boss’ job as District Attorney for Manhattan.

Peter Hermann was also a series regular on ‘Younger’ until 2021

Although Jack has appeared in 13 episodes of Blue Bloods dating back to season 3, Hermann has never been a main cast member. With the show’s long-running focus on the Reagan family, that makes a ton of sense. But it also begs the question of what Hermann will be up to in season 13. Of course, the actor has been busy on TV and in the movies over the years.

Most recently, Hermann appeared in a pair of 2022 movies: the psychological horror film Goodnight Mommy (a remake of a 2014 Austrian film) and Netflix musical 13. He also appeared in the main role of Charles Brooks on the comedy-drama series Younger from 2015-21.

RELATED: ‘Blue Bloods’: Does the Cast Ever Have Dinner Together Like the Reagans?