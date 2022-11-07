‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Frank Reagan Won’t Be Leaving His Role as Police Commissioner Anytime Soon 

CBS drama Blue Bloods is currently airing its thirteenth season, and fans have plenty of questions about how the show’s story will move forward during a political climate that is critical of police.

Blue Bloods’ showrunner Kevin Wade recently answered the question on many viewers’ minds: will Frank Reagan quit his job as NYPD police commissioner?

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan | Patrick Harbron/CBS via Getty Images

The cast of ‘Blue Bloods’

Blue Bloods follows the story of the Reagan family, an Irish-American family in New York City who have a long history of working in the NYPD. Tom Selleck plays patriarch Frank Reagan, who is Police Commissioner.

We've got a reason to smile — an all-new #BlueBloods is on TONIGHT at 10/9c. You know what to do. ? pic.twitter.com/iEWJbp20tS — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) November 4, 2022

The cast also includes Frank’s son Danny, played by Donnie Wahlberg, his daughter Erin, played by Bridget Moynahan, and his youngest son Jamie, played by Will Estes.

‘Blue Bloods’ showrunner reveals whether or not Frank Reagan will leave the NYPD

Thanks for joining us! We'll see you next week — same time, same place. Copy? #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/BlCfRDhj3W — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 29, 2022

Wade spoke to TVLine about the challenges that have come with trying to write sympathetic characters who are all part of an organization that is often seen as largely unsympathetic in the public eye today.

While it is difficult to balance these viewpoints, Wade said he “embraced” the challenge and saw it as an opportunity to show the Reagan family as “establishment and … outliers.”

“[They’re] trying to do a last-century job in a new century where all the rules have been thrown out, and nobody trusts anybody,” the showrunner explained. He also made it clear that Frank will not be stepping down from his role as Police Commissioner any time soon, saying that his goal is “to tell fresh stories” about these characters.

Wade also said another one of his goals as a writer is to “find another layer to these long-running, existing characters” and find a way for “the actor who plays it can sink his or her teeth into.” He reiterated this in a TVInsider interview where he answered fan questions.

One person asked Wade if Frank would ever step down as Police Commissioner. The showrunner said that “when the show ends, he will step down,” making it clear that that won’t happen during the show’s run — but might happen during the series finale!

Other times viewers have wondered if Frank Reagan will leave the NYPD

Blue Bloods has teased viewers before about Frank possibly leaving his role in the NYPD. In Season 12, he was offered a job as Senior Vice President of Security for the NFL. He ultimately turned the role down.

Frank also considered stepping down from his role as Police Commissioner in Season 2 after Carter Poole was elected mayor of the city. Poole rejected his resignation, but Frank clearly still struggled to work with the mayor.

In Season 6, Frank struggled to decide whether or not he should continue working as Police Commissioner. Poole asked him to stay, and Frank agreed. It looks like the writers of Blue Bloods enjoy keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as to whether or not Frank will remain Police Commissioner, but Wade has put those fears to rest — for now.

