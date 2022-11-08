‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13: Showrunner Says Joe Hill Will Appear More This Season

Blue Bloods has spent more than a decade unraveling the legacy of the Reagan family. New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his children and grandchildren make up most of the show’s cast of characters. But season 10 brought a new addition to the Reagan clan.

Now showrunner Kevin Wade teases that Joe Hill (Will Hochman) will have a more prominent role in Blue Bloods Season 13.

Will Hochman as Joe Hill | John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

Will Hochman first appeared in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 10

Soon before the start of Blue Bloods, Frank Reagan and his family suffered a tragic loss. Frank’s oldest child, Joe, was killed in action in 2009. But a decade later, the show introduced a new character to the show with the revelation Joe had fathered a son he never knew about.

Paula Hill (Bonnie Somerville) had an affair with Joe during their time at the academy and got pregnant. Frank (and viewers) first meet his new grandson, Joe Hill (Hochman), in the season 10 finale, aptly titled “Family Secrets.”

Since then, Hochman has played Joe Hill in 10 more episodes, including the season 13 premiere. By the sounds of it, that latest appearance is just the beginning of a much greater plan for the character, who has since gone on to become a detective in the New York City Police Department.

Will fans see Joe Hill much in ‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13?

In a recent interview with TV Line, Wade admits fans should get ready to see “a fair amount” of Joe Hill in season 13. After all, the character hasn’t been nearly as prominent as his debut might have indicated. That could be about to change, Wade said.

“We have him in the first [episode], where there are some crossed wires in an investigation between him and actually Erin and Anthony, and Danny … [Joe Hill is] a wonderful black sheep and a wonderful character to write who’s a Reagan but who is not a Reagan … who didn’t drink the whole vat of Kool-Aid of ‘duty and honor and NYPD’ and all that stuff. The other writers and I love to have a little outlet where we dont have to be quite so ‘true blue’ about the whole thing, and he’s a wonderful vehicle for it.”

Given how Joe Hill brings a unique perspective to Blue Bloods, it makes sense why the show would lean more heavily into Hochman’s role. Perhaps the Reagan family will be dealing with some internal conflict as season 13 continues to build.

Will Hochman appears with Zac Efron in a 2022 movie

The Blue Bloods cast might be in it for the long haul. And while Hochman hasn’t yet taken Joe Hill to his full potential, the character could evolve into a whole new pillar for the show. But in the meantime, fans of Hochman could always check out his other credits.

Most recently, Hochman starred opposite Zac Efron in the 2022 movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, currently available to stream on Apple TV+. He also has two movies in the works for 2023, including a comedy-horror movie called Atrabilious and a drama called A Paracosm.

