‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Selleck Believes Frank Reagan’s Avoidance of Favoritism Can Be a Fault

Blue Bloods focuses on a family devoted to serving law enforcement in New York City. As in any demanding role, New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) struggles to identify the right thing to do.

Selleck, of course, is an accomplished actor on stage and screen, with countless hit shows and movies behind him. The now-77-year-old once revealed what he considers one of the most significant faults of his Blue Bloods character.

Tom Selleck plays New York Police Commissioner Frank Reagan

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods | John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images

Before Blue Bloods, Selleck’s most high-profile TV role was the title character on Magnum, P.I. But the actor has also played popular roles on Friends, The Closer, Las Vegas, and the Jesse Stone series of TV movies. Meanwhile, his movie roles include Three Men and a Baby, Quigley Down Under, Mr. Baseball, and In & Out. However, Blue Bloods was a different challenge altogether.

With the CBS drama series more of an ensemble piece, Selleck has the task of holding the show’s narrative threads together. As the Reagan family patriarch and NYC Police Commissioner, Frank must make decisions that could shape the future of his children and the citizens of New York City. At the same time, he needs to maintain a sense of fairness.

Tom Selleck revealed why lack of favoritism is Frank’s fault

In an interview with The 92nd Street Y, Selleck opened up about how Frank bears the burden of not only being a good father to his children, including Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), but also a fair and just police commissioner. Sometimes, these two responsibilities even contradict each other. Selleck elaborated:

“[Frank] really to a fault doesn’t show favoritism to his sons. In some ways, we’ve done episodes where it’s been demonstrated to him that the rest of the force are really holding these talented policemen back because they don’t want to offend Frank. And of course, the other side of it — Bridget’s character, [Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan] — I think he’s always leaning on this D.A. for some special treatment or ‘tell me what’s going on over there.’”

Is Tom Selleck planning on leaving ‘Blue Bloods’ anytime soon?

With such a gifted ensemble cast in place on Blue Bloods, longtime fans might wonder if the time might soon come when Selleck will leave the show. After all, the actor has already been on the series for over a decade. His exit could give the show a new lease on life.

However, Selleck has said he’s open to staying with the show at least until Season 15. “I’ve got a mortgage. I’m game!” he said. With Blue Bloods midway through Season 13, only time will tell if Selleck stays beyond that point or if the show evolves into something else.