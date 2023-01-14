‘BMF’: Meech Says His Father Doesn’t Approve of One Thing About the Show

Executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s drama series BMF follows the rise and fall of the Flenory brothers. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) were born and raised in Detroit. They began selling drugs as teens and later became two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

In the series, Lil Meech portrays his father, and he says there is one thing Big Meech does not approve of about the show.

Christian Robinson as Tiny, Rafael Castillo as Nedo and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ is extremely close to true-life events

When 50 Cent approached Power writer Randy Huggins about doing the BMF series, Huggins, a native Detroiter, got to work.

“I took some liberties, but everything there is based on a story,” Huggins told Urban Hollywood 411. “Obviously, you can’t have people’s names in there. Obviously, some of the places may have changed.”

He added, “I don’t think there’s a character in there, that I hadn’t heard of. I may have to take a creative liberty to make an art pop a little bit more. I may have to take a creative license to make a scene funnier than it may have been, but that’s just part of telling a story. This is not a documentary.”

Meech says his father has one issue with the show

Despite being currently incarcerated, Big Meech has been involved in the series from the beginning. Though he’s very proud of the series, Flenory Jr. says one aspect of BMF irritates his father. “Not so much as far as acting, but he don’t really like seeing stuff that he don’t do,” Lil Meech told The Morning Hustle. “So, even if it’s like, me wearing my shoestrings. So, he like, ‘N —, why you go your shoe strings tied up. I ain’t ever wear my shoes like that.'”

The actor also revealed that his father hated seeing him getting punched on camera because that never happened in real life. “Something gotta be dramatized,” Lil Meech laughed. “Everything can’t be real.”

Meech has learned a lot about himself while playing his father on ‘BMF’

When it came to portraying his father, Flenory Jr. learned a lot about his family history and himself. “I learned a lot about myself; I learned that I had a lot of my dad’s traits without even me knowing,” he told The Observer. “My family members were telling me that they see him in me. Some of my family members got to come on set and actually get to watch us in action, and they were just in awe, tearing up. It was a beautiful moment, so I believe that everybody loves it and loves how they’re being played and love the whole story within itself.”

Despite some of the fictionalized aspects of his early life, Big Meech is thrilled with BMF, his son, and the show’s success. “I really love 50 for helping us make all this happen for us it’s like he the only one to sincerely come thru and put us on the 100 percent legitimate successful path and he never owed us shit but gave us ‘everything’ when almost all the sports and entertainers I’ve known most of my life never spoke up or helped us get on the path legitimacy,” Big Meech wrote via Complex.