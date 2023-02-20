‘BMF’ Star Mo’Nique Slams Fellow Comedians

If it’s one things actress Mo’Nique is going to do, it’s going to be her standing up for herself. She’s gone against some of Hollywood’s heavyhitters, including the likes of Whoopi Goldberg. And regardless of the criticism, she never backs down. The BMF star recently ignited social media chatter when she slammed comedians Kym Whitley and Sherri Shepherd.

Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley say Mo’Nique has personality issues while praising her latest role

Mo’Nique’s latest movie, The Reading, is currently streaming on BET+. Directed by Precious director Lee Daniels, The Parkers alum stars as Emma Leeden, an author who details the loss of her family in her new book. As part of her press tour, she agrees to a staged reading at home. But the spiritual connection is intertupted, and the ugly truth abpout what really happens is revealed, leading to another bloody massacre. While the film is psycho-thriller, there are also several comedic elements spread throughout that the Oscar-winner delivers seamlessly. And her friends in comedy have taken note.

Shepherd and Whitley discussed the movie in an episode of their podcast, and praised Mo’Nique’s performance, but not without mentioning Mo’Nique’s problematic history. “This is why I hate that Mo’Nique got blackballed from Hollywood,” Shepherd said. “Mo’Nique won the Oscar for a reason…people underestimate comics…she’s really, really good…she’s a great actress…persaonlity wise, she’s always in some trouble.”

Shepherd then mentioned Mo’Nique’s issues with D.L. Hughly, and the indstsry as a whole. Whitley agreed. But they note that Mo’Nique’s performance in the movie is stellar.

Mo’Nique slams fellow comedians Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley for “backhanded comments”

It didn’t take long for Mo’Nique to learn of the podcast episode. And while she appreciated the accolades for her performance in The Reading, she was no fan of what she calls Shepherd and Whitley’s underhanded shade. In a lengthy Instagram post, she addressed the two women.

“Thank you for your compliments regarding my talents and performance in “The Reading.” I couldn’t help but notice though, that you two said, because of my personality, I’m always “getting in trouble,” she wrote in part.

But Mo’Nique says she doesn’t get in trouble because there’s no one for her to answer to. Instead, she says she’s speaking on what’s right, adding, “My personality is of such where I have to speak up and out against injustices, so we can stop being as you both said, “underrated. And if you notice I haven’t ever started a conversation about you two that involved any negativity in any way in all of the years I’ve known you two.”

This isn’t Mo’Nique’s first public feud

Mo’Nique’s clap back at Shepherd and Whitley is nothing new. Since her award show sweep for her role in Precious, she’s had multiple feuds. Her most famous spats have been against Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey. She’s also had issues with Daniels, but they reconciled in 2021.