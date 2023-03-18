Bob Dylan Once Declared The Rolling Stones the ‘Greatest Band in the World’

There is a frequent debate between music fans on what band is the greatest of all time. Common bands that are often in the mix are The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Queen, The Rolling Stones, and The Who. Bob Dylan, who is regarded as one of the greatest songwriters, made his choice when he named The Rolling Stones “the greatest band in the world.”

The Rolling Stones are fans of Bob Dylan

Ronnie Wood, Bob Dylan, and Keith Richards | Bettmann / Contributor

Bob Dylan was an influential musician among many rock stars, including The Rolling Stones. However, Dylan isn’t much of a rocker, as his music was a unique blend of genres, such as folk, jazz, blues, and rock. However, Rolling Stone members Keith Richards and Mick Jagger often praised him.

“I was playing Bob Dylan records at my parents’ house when he was still an acoustic folk singer, but he was already very important, and his lyrics were on point,” Jagger once told The Guardian. “The delivery isn’t just the word; it’s the accentuation and the moods and twists he puts on them. His greatness lies in the body of work.”

Dylan called The Stones the ‘greatest rock band in the world’

The Rolling Stones emerged from the U.K. in the 1960s, and Bob Dylan was impressed. The Stones were one of the first bands to have an edgier sound to their music and perhaps gave birth to even more hardcore bands like Led Zeppelin. The definition of rock n’ roll is subjective for many, and Dylan believed The Stones were the first to capture his idea of the genre.

In a 2009 interview with author Bill Flanagan, Dylan labeled The Rolling Stones as the “greatest band in the world” and said they are responsible for much of the music that came after them.

“The Rolling Stones are truly the greatest rock and roll band in the world and always will be. The last too,” Dylan said. “Everything that came after them, metal, rap, punk, new wave, pop-rock, you name it… you can trace it all back to the Rolling Stones. They were the first and the last, and no one’s ever done it better.”

Bob Dylan didn’t think The Beatles were rock n’ roll

Bob Dylan, 1971, on the Beatles having 8 songs in the Top 10 pic.twitter.com/UqFpTqtof3 — rob sheffield (@robsheff) October 31, 2022

Part of the reason why Bob Dylan picks The Rolling Stones over The Beatles is that he doesn’t consider the Liverpool band to be a rock n’ roll band. In a 1966 interview with Klas Burling, Dylan explained why he didn’t consider The Beatles’ music to be rock n’ roll.

“They don’t play rock’n’roll. They’re more like …. Rock’n’roll is just for … is an extension of 12-bar blues,” Dylan stated. “And it’s a white, you know, white 17-year-old kid music. And it’d kid music, that’s all it is. That’s what rock’n’roll is. Rock’n’roll is a fake, uh, fake kind of attempt at sex, you know.”

Saying The Rolling Stones were the first rock n’ roll band is a bit of a controversial statement, especially when one considers the number of artists who influenced that group. People like Chuck Berry, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley were pioneers of rock, and The Beatles were still rockers, even if their sound wasn’t as hardcore.