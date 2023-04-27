Bob Dylan Wrote a Song for Alicia Keys, Despite Never Meeting Her

Bob Dylan has never been an artist worried about appealing to a mainstream audience, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t aware of the artists who modern audiences enjoy. Dylan does share praise for modern artists, but it’s somewhat rare to hear from the legendary singer. However, in 2006, Bob Dylan wrote a song that mentioned Alicia Keys, and Keys was shocked since the two had never met.

Bob Dylan mentioned Alicia Keys in his song ‘Thunder on the Mountain’

Bob Dylan doesn’t traditionally namedrop other artists in his songs. Even if he directs a track at someone, it’s usually more subtle. However, his 2006 song “Thunder on the Mountain” from Modern Times directly referenced “No One” singer Alicia Keys. The song includes the lyrics: “I was thinkin’ ’bout Alicia Keys, couldn’t keep from crying/But she was born in Hell’s Kitchen, I was living down the line/I’m wondering where in the world Alicia Keys could be/I been looking for her even clear through Tennessee”.

When asked about his admiration for Keys by Rolling Stone, Dylan said, “I remember seeing her on the Grammys. I think I was on the show with her; I didn’t meet her or anything. But I said to myself, ‘There’s nothing about that girl I don’t like.’”

Keys was shocked to hear her name in a Dylan song

While Bob Dylan’s music influences many musicians in any genre, Alicia Keys’ music doesn’t seem like something that would reach Dylan’s sphere. In an interview with Mail on Sunday, shared by Far Out, Keys said she didn’t know Dylan was going to do that and was surprised to hear her name. She joked she was planning a “comeback song” for the “Blowin’ in the Wind” singer but couldn’t think of anything catchy with his name.

“I was shocked when I heard about that,” Keys explained. “I think somebody was talking about me to him, and I was in his subconscious mind. After he wrote that song, I started feeling like maybe we did meet – but I know we haven’t. I’m trying to think of a comeback line for one of my songs. The problem is nothing good rhymes with Dylan. And Zimmerman is worse.”

Dylan does have a few surprisingly modern tastes in music

Bob Dylan has been wooing the world with his folk and rock songs since the 1960s. His music has impacted multiple generations, including artists like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Tom Petty. Modern musicians still owe a debt to Dylan, and the singer admires some modern stars. In a 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dylan shared some of his surprising modern tastes, which included hip-hop stars such as Eminem and Wu-Tang Clan.

“Performers and songwriters recommend things to me. Others I just wake up, and they’re there,” Dylan said. “Some I’ve seen live … Zach Deputy, I’ve discovered him lately. He’s a one-man show like Ed Sheeran, but he sits down when he plays. … I’m a fan of Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag’n’Bone Man, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen.”

Other artists he’s a fan of include Metallica, The Arctic Monkeys, and Oasis.