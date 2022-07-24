Bob Odenkirk Breaks Down Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler’s Breakup: ‘He’s Just Destroyed Her’

Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) break up in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, “Fun and Games.” Odenkirk recently broke down the scene to explain Jimmy’s emotions in that moment.

Kim Wexler and Jimmy McGill break up in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Fans finally learn Kim’s fate in “Fun and Games.” After attending Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) memorial at HHM where she had an awkward exchange with Howard’s wife, Cheryl (Sandrine Holt), Kim made moves that drastically altered her life.

First, she told the bar she was no longer interested in her law career. Then, after realizing how detrimental their relationship is to the people around them, Kim broke up with Jimmy.

Jimmy blames himself for ruining Kim and their relationship, according to Bob Odenkirk

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Odenkirk spoke to the heartbreaking scene and Jimmy’s thoughts in that moment. “I mean, it’s a rejection of him and everything she was [aiming for],” he said. “You know, it’s like her giving up on life. And he feels it’s caused by him dragging her into this.”

Throughout Better Call Saul, Jimmy and Kim have both provoked each other into one con or another. But that’s because they enjoyed the thrill of it. However, when the con against Howard went too far and they lost control, Howard died and Kim blamed herself for it.

“It’s true that she provoked him to do the most recent round of con jobs, but he always feels like he’s the person who brought this into their lives,” Odenkirk added. “He showed that to her and he made that who they were as a team. And now it’s blown up their relationship, but it’s also blown up her sense of herself, and he’s just destroyed her.”

Jimmy was in denial during his and Kim’s breakup

On top of that, Odenkirk thinks Jimmy struggled to understand what was happening the moment Kim ended their relationship. “I also think he doesn’t think it can possibly be true,” the Better Call Saul star said of the “Fun and Games” scene.

“He’s just aghast this is happening. It’s one of those things where you think the person will change their mind in a week.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 breakup felt ‘more like real life’ for Bob Odenkirk

The season 6 episode 9 scene also took a personal toll on Odenkirk. When asked which line “destroyed” him personally, he said:

“I think it’s the line where she says — and I haven’t seen this, and this scene was shot eight months ago or whatever — but I’m looking at her packed clothes and things, and she’s standing behind me, and she says something to the effect of, ‘We’re not good for each other,'” he said. “That just tells you she’s made a choice here, a big choice… It really is like a door slamming shut.” Bob Odenkirk, Entertainment Weekly

Odenkirk also admitted that scene was “more like real life than you want acting to be.” He added how significant that moment was for Jimmy and Kim. “It felt like a real breakup,” Odenkirk said. “That’s what happens. It’s that full of pain and it’s that much of a dead end. It’s that impossible to change. You can’t change the trajectory.”

The actor says there’s “all kinds of stuff” still to come in the four remaining episodes of Better Call Saul. Tune in to AMC Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET to see how Jimmy/Saul’s story plays out.

