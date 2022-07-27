Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn Demystify the Biggest ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Fan Theories

Since the beginning of Better Call Saul Season 6, fans have come up with theories about what might happen in the final episodes of the AMC series. Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, who play Saul Goodman and Kim Wexler, address many of these theories in an interview with Vanity Fair. Together, they hint at which theories could happen while debunking the ideas that won’t play out in the final three episodes. Here’s what they had to say.

Best Quality Vacuum doesn’t help Kim Wexler in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

One Reddit user thinks Ed Galbraith (Robert Forster), also referred to as the Disappearer and the owner of Best Quality Vacuum, helps Kim Wexler get a new life in Better Call Saul. “Vacuum Cleaner Guy or someone similar comes and gets her like he does for Walt and Jesse in [Breaking Bad],” they write. “Her identity is erased and she goes to… who knows. Nebraska? Kansas? That’s why Jimmy can’t talk about her, even in BB! To protect her!”

This fan also thinks Kim and Jimmy reunite at the end of Better Call Saul. However, Seehorn and Odenkirk say otherwise.

While they think it’s “beautiful” Jimmy would go that far to protect Kim, Odenkirk says: “There’s no easy disassembling of this relationship … because it’s not a business relationship. They’re in love with each other and in love with being together, so there’s just no easy way out like, ‘I’m gonna pay a guy and disappear.’ That’s too easy.”

‘Better Call Saul’ fans are right about the significance of Kim Wexler’s ponytail

The Better Call Saul duo also address a fan theory from Twitter. “I noticed Kim didn’t have the perfectly curled ponytail at the end of the finale,” Ann S. tweets. “For me, it’s always been a symbol of how she puts up a front for the world. I wonder if she has been playing the perfect lawyer all through the series and now the real Kim is showing through.”

I noticed Kim didn’t have the perfectly curled ponytail at the end of the finale. For me, it’s always been a symbol of how she puts up a front for the world. I wonder if she has been playing the perfect lawyer all through the series and now the real Kim is showing through. — Ann S (@rhodyfan79) April 22, 2020

As Seehorn points out, showrunners are “very particular about when her hair is down and very particular about when that ponytail loosens or gets tighter.” Seehorn says fans aren’t wrong to connect Kim’s hairstyle to her psychological state in the show.

Gene Takavic can’t stay in hiding forever despite what fans theories say

Seehorn and Odenkirk also debunk another Reddit theory for Vanity Fair. “I really like the theory that it’ll end with Gene doing nothing,” says another Redditor. “He never finds Kim. He never goes back to ABQ. The taxi driver was never any threat to him or his identity. The cops will never find him. He is just doomed to live the rest of his life as a lonely Cinnabon manager.”

Odenkirk says Gene/Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill “can’t remain in hiding” because “it’s killing him.” Odenkirk adds: “He can’t carry on in that way.”

As we saw in “Nippy,” Gene channels his Slippin’ Jimmy energy into a con to get Jeff the cab driver off his back. Will that taste of his old ways trigger the return of Jimmy McGill?

Fan theories about Kim Wexler’s return in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 might be right

Another fan theory Seehorn and Odenkirk find interesting says Jimmy and Kim reconnect in the finale of Better Call Saul, “unsure” of how to proceed as their new selves. “Most TV shows wouldn’t go that deep,” Odenkirk points out, adding: “I think we’re on a show where they do let them grow and evolve in surprising ways…”

That’s not a definitive yes about Kim’s return. But it’s not a no, either.

Tune in to the last three episodes of Better Call Saul to find out which theories play out. Episodes air Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

