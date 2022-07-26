Bob Odenkirk Was Right: Gene Takavic Embraces Slippin’ Jimmy in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Episode 10

Bob Odenkirk said we would see more of Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul Season 6 — would that man lie to his fans? Odenkirk and company deliver in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10, “Nippy.” Find out what Odenkirk meant by “another iteration of Jimmy” and how that version of the character appeared in Monday night’s episode.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 “Nippy.”]

Bob Odenkirk as Gene | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Pat Healy and Carol Burnett play a big role in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 10

The Better Call Saul Season 6 episode “Nippy” reveals the new Jeff, Pat Healy, who replaced Don Harvey due to contractual obligations. The episode also introduced Carol Burnett’s role, which was previously a mystery to fans other than her name being Marion. Now, we know she’s Jeff’s mother, Marion, whom Gene befriends as part of an elaborate Slippin’ Jimmy con.

Bob Odenkirk as Gene, Carol Burnett as Marion | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Slippin’ Jimmy makes his return in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 10

Jimmy may have fully embraced the Saul Goodman persona at the end of “Fun and Games,” but there’s still a bit of Slippin’ Jimmy dwelling deep down. As Odenkirk teased to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the episode:

“There’s yet another iteration of Jimmy on his way, if you can believe it. I can’t wait for everyone to see these [episodes]. They’re just so great. There’s a lot in there. A lot of story and a whole new bunch of stuff.” Bob Odenkirk, Entertainment Weekly

That iteration came shining through in “Nippy.” After telling Ed Galbraith he would “fix” the situation that was Jeff “making him” in season 5, Gene makes good on his word and cleans that mess up in “Nippy.”

Slippin’ Gene Takavic’s ‘One, Armani suits and run’ con

Did anyone else wake up this morning reciting: “One, Armani suits and run. Two, Air Jordan shoes for you” or was that just me?

Once Gene painstakingly measured the layout of the department store, mapped out where products were, befriended the mall security, and came up with an elaborate rhyme for Jeff so he could remember what to grab and when, Gene’s con came to life in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10. Things went according to plan until Jeff slipped on the recently-waxed floor, which Gene quickly recovered from by telling Frank (Parks and Rec‘s Jim O’Heir) about the very-real loss he has experienced in life.

Note Jeff physically slipping on the floor. No truer nod to Slippin’ Jimmy exists!

"It's called mutually assured destruction so if I go down, you go down." #BetterCallSaul — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 26, 2022

Miraculously, Jeff made it out of the department store without getting caught, leaving him with thousands of dollars in merchandise. He wasn’t the only winner in this situation, though. The con, which was expertly outfitted with “mutually assured destruction,” gets Jeff off of Gene’s back, eliminating him as a threat to destroy Gene’s new identity.

‘Nippy’ might be the last Gene-focused episode of ‘Better Call Saul’

We know Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the final season of Better Call Saul. But with only three episodes left, time is running out!

Since Gene doesn’t “know” of Jesse in his new life and Walter is dead at the end of Breaking Bad, the last three episodes will likely feature the characters from the Saul Goodman era of the timeline. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see any Gene Takavic moving forward. Fans will have to tune in to find out how these characters arrive in the Better Call Saul Season 6 story.

Watch Better Call Saul Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

