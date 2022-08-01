‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’: How to Play the Real Game

Bodies Bodies Bodies is another horror feature film about a game of survival. However, they aren’t all based on pre-existing rules, allowing the filmmakers to run away with creating ones of their own. Bodies Bodies Bodies is actually based on a real game, although there are some slight differences between the real rules and those depicted in the movie.

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ sees a real game turn deadly

A group of seven friends meet up at one of their parents’ remote mansions during a hurricane for a party. Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and her new girlfriend, Bee (Maria Bakalova), are among the group, but their peers are surprised they actually showed up. They begin to party with booze flowing, but things take a sharp turn when they decide to play a game that never ends well for friendships and relationships.

Bodies Bodies Bodies finds Sophie suggesting that they play the title game. However, their night of fun takes a sudden turn for the worse when they lose power and friends in the group begin to die one after another. Now, they must play the game for real and discover who the killer is before they all meet their demise.

How to play the real ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ game that inspired the movie

The real game that inspired Bodies Bodies Bodies is called Body Body. It’s a game people tend to play at birthday and slumber parties, which large and small groups can join in on. However, the group shouldn’t be any smaller than seven people, or it runs the risk of becoming too difficult to play at a certain point.

Next, find a standard deck of 52 cards, which can include jokers. The group will need to decide how many killers they want among the group. For small groups, one killer is acceptable, but in larger groups, players can select up to three.

Bodies Bodies Bodies explains how killers in the game “murder” other players by tapping them. However, the group can determine this rule, which range all the way up to lightly holding your hands around the player’s throat. Afterward, the killed player must pretend to be dead in that spot.

From the deck of cards, each player will select a card at random. The group will need to agree on a special card representing the killer, such as king, queen, or ace. No one can show or tell anyone their card. Once everyone knows their role, all players gather in a circle on their hands and knees, while someone is responsible for turning out the lights.

Once the lights are out, all players crawl around, including the killer(s), silently killing their victims while the lights are off. If a survivor comes across a body, they shout “Body! Body!” and the person by the lights turns them on.

Those who are still alive vote between two people who believe the killer is. If they accuse them, they must admit to it. All those killed or “executed” by vote must not speak. The game continues until either all non-killers are dead or the killers are caught.

Game-based horror continues to intrigue horror audiences

Bodies Bodies Bodies joins the horror game sub-genre, which only continues to grow over time. They tend to be cheap productions with strong potential to make a profit. As a result, Escape Room, Ready or Not, Cube, and Clue are just some titles that found a clear audience.

Board and video game movies have the potential to rely on their source material, such as Silent Hill and Resident Evil. However, others movies, such as Saw, operate by their own rules. Netflix’s Squid Game brings lethal games to television, which became a pop cultural phenomenon.

