Body Language Expert Analyzes Kate Middleton’s ‘Naughty’ Smile and ‘Overkill’ Gesture During Flirty Moment With Prince William

A body language expert analyzed a Prince William and Kate Middleton flirty moment from 2021, noting how Kate tipped her head back and laughed at her husband’s joke. The expert looked at how the two were focused on each other during the cute exchange.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Expert looks at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s flirty body language at the 2021 Wimbledon finals

When William and Kate sat in the royal box at the 2021 Wimbledon women’s singles finals, they were photographed smiling and enjoying the event.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous at the time how Kate was showing “industrial-strength flirt signals.”

“We know they are in love and we know they share a sense of humor, but the body language between William and Kate here takes that combination of existing bonds and raises them to a whole new level,” James explained.

The expert added, “The shared joke is obvious here but it’s Kate’s ‘overkill’ response that suggests she is using the laughter to perform some industrial-strength flirt signals. As well as flattering William and prompting him to pay her more attention than any action out on court.”

William was captivated by his wife, body language expert notes

Kate’s signals definitely captured William’s attention. “His hands might be clapping the players but his eye attention is fixed firmly on his wife here with his head turned fully in her direction and the angle of his shoulders signaling a desire for proximity,” James explained.

The body language expert continued, “His raised cheeks; the muscle puckering at the corner of his upper lip and the deep creasing at the dimple area of the cheek all suggest he is sharing a joke that might just be a bit naughty.”

She added, “Hence the upper lip puckering to create furtive rather than open laughter signals.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate showed a ‘naughty’ smile in the moment, expert says

James also pointed out how Kate returned the gaze and gave a “naughty” smile.

“Kate’s eyes are fixed on William’s in what looks like an intimate gaze and her smile looks equally naughty,” she explained. “Here a widening of the lips to display the upper teeth and some actual dimpling of the cheeks to suggest delight at his comments.”

The Princess of Wales’ response was “flattering” to William as she gave an over-the-top laugh with her head thrown back and exposed her neck in a “flirtatious gesture,” the expert noted.

James explained, “Kate’s response to William’s joke is to throw her head right back to laugh. This exaggerated response of what looks like out of control laughter is a hugely flattering gesture to the person telling the joke.”

She continued, “It also means Kate gets to bare the full length of her neck to William, which is usually seen as a very flirtatious gesture that suggests openness as well as trust.”

James added, “As he leans in closer we can see his upper teeth projecting slightly, letting us know he is delighted to be getting his wife to the stage of uncontrollable laughter at this very public event.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.