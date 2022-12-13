Body Language Expert Analyzes King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ 2022 Christmas Card, Says ‘Loving Gaze’ Is ‘Misleading’

A body language expert analyzed the 2022 King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Christmas card and found one aspect very interesting. Camilla appears to smile in King Charles’ direction but actually, she’s looking at someone else.

Body language expert analyzes King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ 2022 Christmas card

On Dec. 11, Buckingham Palace revealed the card on Twitter, with a photo featuring Charles and Camilla at the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering in September. The image captures King Charles’ side profile, wearing a tweed jacket paired with a red, green, and beige tie. Camilla wears a green suit with a matching hat embellished with a brown and red feather.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the Christmas card, telling Express the photo is a “symbolic choice.”

“This seems to be a very symbolic choice of photo for their Christmas card this year. Firstly there is the traditional styling and setting,” she explained. “Charles is wearing tweed and Camilla is in full Scottish mode to register ongoing unity with the North, as well as a message of continuity rather than change.”

James continued, “Prince Charles was not yet king when this photo was taken, but he is shot in profile in a rather regal pose that will now be a familiar one from coins and postage stamps.”

The body language expert looked at Charles’ expression in the side angle shot. “His facial expression appears good-humored but thoughtful and, unlike many royal cards, he is no longer addressing the camera and the viewer straight on, using eye contact,” she said.

Camilla Parker Bowles conveys ‘loyal support’ in the Christmas card photo, expert says

James shared her thoughts on Camilla’s pose in the photo as well. “There is no direct contact or message in this pose for the public or even for Camilla, and this slight distancing also reflects a more regal look,” she explained.

James pointed out one small detail: “We can see him here but he is not seeing or pretending to see us, making the Christmas wishes less personal.”

The body language expert also noted how Camilla conveys “loyal support” for King Charles as they stand together. “Camilla’s head is very much in shot though, showing the couple as a strong working team,” she explained.

The body language expert continued, “This pose emphasizes Camilla’s role as a loyal supporter and even a raiser of mood, as her smile is bigger and warmer than her husband’s here and the way it causes creasing of the skin makes her look like a kindly presence.”

Expert notes that Camilla isn’t looking at Charles, calling it ‘a little misleading’

James pointed out one “misleading” aspect of the photo — Camilla isn’t looking directly at Charles.

She explained, “This looks like a loving gaze from Camilla to Charles to also show fondness and admiration. But in fact, this is a little misleading, even though the sentiments are obviously correct.”

James noted, “The direction of Camilla’s eye gaze does not actually seem to be aimed at Charles’ face!”

The expert added, “On closer inspection, she seems to be grinning at someone to her right, which would give her a more sociable image.”

