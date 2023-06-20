Body Language Expert Analyzes Photo of Camilla Parker Bowles Looking ‘Frustrated’ and ‘Tetchy’ After Trip With King Charles

A body language expert is giving their take on why Queen Camilla showed signs of "frustration" and "tetchiness" in one photo, and looked "bored" and "distracted" during a major event.

Now that King Charles is the monarch just about everything he says and does is up for interpretation. And the same goes for his wife (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) as everything the new queen does is dissected and discussed by royal watchers everywhere.

But for Queen Camilla, a lot of her past actions are being brought up too as some are trying to figure out how she feels or felt about certain moments through her actions. Now, an expert is analyzing the queen’s demeanor in a photo that has resurfaced online following a trip with Charles in which she looks “frustrated” and “tetchy.”

Then-Prince Charles (now King Charles III) and Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla) visiting the Commonwealth war graves in Athens, Greece in 2018 | Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images

Photo in which expert says Camilla displays ‘frustration’ and ‘tetchiness’

In 2018, Charles and his bride traveled back to the U.K. from Greece, and a photo of Camilla after her flight home is making the rounds. In the picture, Camilla does not look happy at all. Body language expert Judi James spoke to Express about why the queen has an expression of what looked like “frustration and tetchiness” on her face.

James offered a simple reason saying: “Standing with a slumped posture and a bag in either hand, Camilla was suddenly fighting a strong wind producing this rather dour facial expression followed by what looks like a puffing gesture of irritation.”

The expert analyzed also another photo that popped up online again recently from the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in Australia that same year. That snap had people talking and criticizing Camilla for “looking bored and distracted.”

Body language expert claims to spot Camilla looking ‘frustrated’ and ‘tetchy’ https://t.co/DQy0Dv5K0W — Judi James (@thejudijames) June 10, 2023

“Both she and Charles appeared to get off on the wrong foot when they walked out into the stadium and made the long walk to the VIP stand muttering and chatting asides to each other rather than acknowledging the cheering crowds,” James observed.

She continued: “During the opening speeches, Camilla then made a bad situation look worse by flipping through the pages of her programme when she should have been paying attention and using active listening and responding signals.”

Then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive at the Opening Ceremony for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018 | Darren England – Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert isn’t buying the explanation for Camilla’s expressions

Following the criticism after those photos were released, the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Louise Martin, said that Camilla was exhausted rather than disinterested because she had an incredibly hectic day.

James, however, didn’t buy that reason and insisted that’s something we wouldn’t have seen from Queen Elizabeth II.

“The excuse that was given was that she was tired but she should have known from the body language of the late queen that looking tired is never an option [at] public appearances, especially when the whole of the Commonwealth is watching.”

