Body Language Expert Analyzes Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in LA, Says They Were ‘Staged’

Just about everyone who watched the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan came away with an opinion. Members of the Sussex Squad described it as a “beautiful love story” between the couple and gushed over the never-before-scene photos. Meanwhile, critics slammed the series and believe the entire thing was “staged” claiming that “everything they do is staged.”

Now, a body expert is pointing out that the duke and duchess aren’t strangers to “staging photos” as it’s something they did when they first moved to California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen at the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on day one of the Invictus Games | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan were photographed volunteering in LA

Meghan and Harry moved from Los Angeles to their Montecito home in the summer of 2020 but soon after relocating, the Sussexes were spotted back in the City of Angels when they helped out at a charity event.

In August 2020, the pair joined Baby2Baby to distribute everything from diapers to school supplies for families hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In the snaps, the duke and duchess were wearing facemasks and interacting with some of the parents and children.

Their appearance though caused a firestorm on social media as some believed that the “freelance photographers” on hand were hired by the Sussexes to capture those shots.

Harry and Meghan have volunteered with @baby2baby one of the organisations they chose to celebrate Archie’s birth last May. The couple handed out supplies to families and helped children pick out and try new backpacks.

? Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/gePUJ3Z5R4 — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) August 21, 2020

Body language expert notices staged element in snaps

Body language expert and author Judi James analyzed the pictures for Express and noted that they did have a staged element and “performance dimension” to them.

She explained: “The obviously busy presence of the photographers must have added a performance dimension to these poses, making them less spontaneous than they might look.”

James then opined: “As the small boy peers out from behind a mask and a cap, Harry bends in what seems like an attempt to catch his eye and make him smile too.”

Meghan wore a mask by @RoyalJellyNYC , an NYC-based, Black female founded company, to volunteer on Wednesday ? Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/98UAOwqTZp — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) August 21, 2020

Harry appears to be in his element and perhaps missing something

According to James, despite any photos being staged at the drive-up event, the Duke of Sussex did look to be in his element as he helped and handed out the items.

She said: “In many ways, this [was] Harry back to doing what he does best and what he always appeared to enjoy the most: throwing himself into charity work that is active, hands-on, and with scope to use his humor to cheer people up.

“He’s splayed and energetic here, either passing supplies down with one foot on the curb or pulling a huge thumbs-up gesture to make the recipients grin. It’s moments like this, plus his verbal reference during their video link that suggests he might be missing his army role.”

Prince Harry was in the British Army for a decade and served two tours in Afghanistan.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.