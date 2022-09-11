Body Language Expert Analyzes Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle’s Reunion: Brothers Taking ‘Baby Steps’ to Heal Rift

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle’s body language was on display during a surprise reunion outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10. They arrived together in the same car and had a walkabout, stopping to talk to the crowd and admire the many flowers left as tributes following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Body language expert analyzed Prince William and Prince Harry reunion

Body language expert Judi James provided her analysis of the foursome during their appearance, pointing to the way Meghan and Harry held hands and how Meghan and Kate were both seen placing a supportive hand on their partner’s backs.

James told The Sun, “This is a phenomenal display of unity between William and Harry. As an intentional gesture, it implies unity and some bonding prompted by mutual grief.”

She continued, “Arriving and leaving together signals proximity and shared conversations and although there are no overkill displays of hugging or touch, these do look like baby steps that build on Charles’ declaration of love for his youngest son and his wife.”

James noted, “It’s comforting to see Meghan’s supportive touches on the back and partial hugs for a clearly upset Harry and the conversations between the two brothers.”

The expert pointed out William and Harry’s “intense mirroring rituals,” which she called “the most telling body language.”

She explained, “Their poses and gestures are often identical, hinting at strong subliminal bonds that exist despite all the rifts.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle showed unity, expert observed

Despite the showing of unity, the foursome did keep some distance between them during their appearance.

James told Daily Mail, “This is a phenomenal and unexpected scene that displays some natural caution and awkwardness in the body language, although as a statement of intent it seems choreographed as something of a loving tribute the queen and in some ways the new king, who took what was maybe the first step in speaking of his love for Harry and Meghan in his recent speech.”

The body language expert looked at the formation of the couples. “The four line up together to suggest some form of unity and it is William, with his puffed chest and air of confidence, who looks like the leader and instigator,” she explained. “Harry performs some clothing touch anxiety rituals but Meghan seems to be on hand to offer comfort, support, and encouragement.’

She continued, “Kate looks slightly distanced although she is close to William when the couples split slightly.”

Meghan Markle ‘performs touches’ that ease Harry’s anxiety, expert shared

James looked at Meghan’s body language closely. “When the couple clasp hands it is Harry’s fingers wiggling downward while Meghan’s are curled around his palm, with her thumb gently stroking his hand,” she said.

James added, “She performs touches on his back and small strokes and other tie-signs and there are some moments when she is the one looking across for communication with William and Kate.”

The expert noted, “There’s no signs of relaxed engagement or even affection” but explained, “the fact they are lining up together and communicating again is impressive in itself.”

James added, “It’s an adult approach from the new Prince of Wales and it could have broken a lot of ice in terms of their body language at the funeral and beyond.”

