Body Language Expert Breaks Down How Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘Always Look on Top of Their Game’ as Parents

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton and Prince William have to teach their kids “royal induction” in addition to “normal” parenting duties.

A body language expert says they use “tuning in” techniques e.g., eye contact and touching.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are slowly letting their behavior be led by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Whether their kids eat too much sugar or there’s a tantrum to diffuse, Kate Middleton and Prince William seem to have it under control. So how do they manage to remain calm, cool, and collected as they raise Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis? According to a body language expert, “tuning in” techniques contribute to the couple looking “on top of their game.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have ‘unique’ parenting duties

It goes without saying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge aren’t average parents. They are, after all, British royals. Beyond that, they’re raising young royals as the future king and queen themselves. As such, their “parenting duties were always going to be unique,” body language expert Judi James told FEMAIL.

“They’re inducting a prince, princess, and future king into the rules, traditions, and formalities of the royal family, as well as allowing three small children to have as much fun and freedom as possible as they do so,” James said.

Discussing the “very obvious royal induction” program underway with George, Charlotte, and Louis, James said it appears the three are “aware of royal etiquette.”

“Their handshakes, social smiles, and even their small talk techniques are improving with every outing,” she said. “Despite the sense of freedom to express themselves and have fun, they are also learning to embrace the more traditional side of royalty that William and Kate have always championed.”

Kate and William parenting: The stay ‘totally tuned into’ their children without showing ‘anxiety’

Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Despite being royal parents, James noted how “well” Kate and William handle the “‘normal’ aspect of their parenting.” Referencing George’s Wimbledon appearance and Charlotte going to the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the body language expert said, “They look like many other families taking their kids on a day out.”

So what’s the key to William and Kate’s parenting? One of them is what James calls “‘tuning in’ techniques.”

‘Their techniques seem to involve remaining totally tuned into their children, while not appearing to fuss or show signals of anxiety that might be natural given the profile of the events they have been attending,” she explained.

“Both use constant tie-signs of touch or eye contact that create a silent support system as well as a means of offering encouragement or comfort when necessary,” she added. “Kate and William always look on top of their game, providing the right responses and touches at the right time but backing off rather than telling off when their children are enjoying themselves.”

‘Tuning by touch’ gives George, Charlotte, and Louis room to grow, body language expert says

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte | Karwai Tang/WireImage

James expanded on “tuning by touch.” It “allows for growth in terms of status and control signals,” she said. For example, George took the “control role” during Platinum Jubilee weekend, when he nudged William to stand. As for Charlotte, James noted how she led Kate toward their seats at the Commonwealth Games.

Slowly, Kate and William’s parenting is changing. They’re “gradually,” according to James, letting their kids take the lead. The Duchess of Cambridge might be firm, but she and William “mirror” George, Charlotte, and Louis.

RELATED: A Lip Reader Decoded What Kate Middleton Said to Prince Louis at the Jubilee Pageant