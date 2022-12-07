Body Language Expert Breaks Down Prince William’s ‘Very Significant’ TikTok Debut

TL;DR:

Prince William appeared in his first-ever TikTok video ahead of the 2022 Earthshot Prize awards.

“William has clearly had a lot of fun filming for the clip,” a body language expert said.

The expert also called the video “significant” because no other senior royal has discussed environmentalism on TikTok or the like.

Prince William | Alex Bramall / The Earthshot Prize via Getty Images

Prince William’s on TikTok. He and Kate Middleton don’t have a Prince and Princess of Wales account — yet — but the royal did make his TikTok debut thanks to the Earthshot Prize. Ahead a body language expert breaks down William’s TikTok appearance explaining why it’s “very significant” for the royal family.

Prince William made his TikTok debut in a Dec. 1 teaser clip about 2022 Earthshot Prize nominees

One day prior to handing out Earthshot Prize awards in Boston, Mass., William made his first-ever TikTok appearance. He appeared in a short clip posted to the Earthshot Prize’s TikTok on Dec. 1.

“The Earthshot Prize is going to,” William began before covering the camera as footage of the nominees played.

“Together, we will make the impossible possible and repair our planet this decade,” the video’s caption read. Since William’s TikTok debut, the video has garnered upwards of 22,000 views and nearly 3,000 likes.

Prince William’s ‘genuine smiles and happiness’ suggested he ‘had a lot of fun filming’ the Earthshot Prize TikTok video, expert says

Just because William’s TikTok appearance was brief doesn’t mean he didn’t enjoy it. On the contrary, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, William seemed to enjoy himself.

“In the video, William has clearly had a lot of fun filming for the clip despite it being so brief as he flashes lots of genuine smiles and happiness,” he said, speaking on behalf of Slingo (via Good To).

“It’s clear he is taking part because he truly believes and is passionate about these issues and not because it is fashionable or the right thing to do for perception,” he continued. William “actually wants to be involved and take an active part in these processes like his father” King Charles III.

William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020. Described as a “global challenge,” the goal is to fix some of the biggest environmental problems by 2030.

Prince William Earthshot Prize TikTok video marked a ‘very significant’ moment for the royal family, expert says

Despite the short amount of time he spent in front of the camera, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, William’s “passion” came through.

“It’s clear that, like his father, Prince William has got his own passion for the environment,” Stanton said.

William, along with his younger brother Prince Harry, has taken steps to combat climate change. Although the Earthshot Prize is, perhaps, the most noteworthy step.

Simply being in a TikTok video “is a very significant occurrence,” Stanton said. “We haven’t seen King Charles or another senior member of the royal family taking such a proactive, highly visible role on such a platform promoting what could be construed as a political topic.”

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old’s “very happy to be involved in social media campaigns to promote his involvement in the prize.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Royal Smiles’ Were Nowhere to Be Seen in Wales