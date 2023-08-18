This is the rule a body language expert noticed the Prince of Wales can't help but breaking sometimes in order to get closer to the Princess of Wales.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) aren’t people you would describe as royal rule breakers as the two usually stay in line with protocol. However, even the future king and queen are caught breaking the rules every once in a while.

Now, a body language expert is pointing out that the Prince of Wales actually does it more than people realize. Here is the rule William seems to have no problem breaking to be closer to his wife.

Prince William breaks his rule with this gesture

Body language and author Judi James spoke to Express about the old protocol the future monarch has broken on several occasions that monarchs before him rarely have.

While referencing a photo of William nuzzling into the back of Kate’s head at the Virgin Money London Marathon a few years back, James explained: “When they enter one another’s personal space on tours and visits, William, in particular, seems to be unable to avoid breaking what often seems to be his own rules of non-tactile public behavior and intensifying the romance of the moment via gestures like this little nuzzling kiss of her hair.

“The gestures are often more for him than her as she might not even be aware at that moment but this is a trait many couples will share. Proximity will suddenly bombard the senses, meaning William will smell Kate’s perfume or her hair as he suddenly moves into her close orbit, making him motivated by the desire to get even closer and involve touch, too.”

However, James added that William is mindful of his role in the royal family so he is careful not to overdo things.

“William and Kate have been keeping royal fans, and each other, supplied with a stream of romantic gestures, tie-signs, and touch rituals since they first married, but their technique seems to be driven by inclusion,” Jmaes said. “We can see they are a romantic and in-love couple but they never allow their body language rituals together to exclude the viewer.

“Subtlety is vital for their public role and as royals, they provide signals that they are a strong couple (which is important after the dysfunctional relationship dramas of the previous generation of royals) but that they maintain an even, steady emotional trend rather than a soap opera of passionate highs and lows.”

William and Kate’s counterparts show PDA quite often

The expert shared that royals in other parts of Europe don’t see PDA as a big deal and are quite comfortable with it.

According to James: “Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands prove you can do elegant and loving at the same time. He places one arm around his wife’s shoulders and she nestles in against him lovingly. Crown Prince Frederick and Princess Mary of Denmark are another royal couple happy to signal their own closeness and happy affection. Their torsos are often welded together and at their wedding, they did several balcony kisses. This included taking turns to plant some very tender kisses on each other’s heads before kissing fully on the mouth.

“Even the more elegant and regal-looking King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain will frequently use some openly romantic and loving displays, including tender face-touching or bouts of eye contact.”

