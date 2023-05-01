Body Language Expert Compares Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Strong Relationship to a ‘Naughty’ Royal Couple

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) have been married for more than a decade and dated for several years before saying “I do.” Even though they’ve together for so long a body language expert believes they are at “epitome of their relationship” now.

Here’s more on that plus, which “naughty” royal couple the expert compared the prince and princess to.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Expert says William and Kate still have ‘genuine spark’ between them

Body language expert Darren Stanton gave his take on the Waleses’ relationship and pointed out some gestures that show they still have that “genuine spark” between them.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton explained: “I have analyzed hundreds of hours of footage of Kate Middleton and Prince William over the course of my career. And, in terms of the couple’s body language, they are definitely one of the strongest couples — if not the strongest out of all of the royal family. Although they never initially displayed signs of public affection, there has always been a genuine spark between them. During the early stages of their relationship when Kate would attend William’s polo matches, they had a very mischievous element to their relationship and clearly shared the same sense of humor.

“This deep connection and chemistry is something that Kate and William still show today. Despite being together for a number of years, they now appear to be at the epitome of their relationship and well and truly in love. Simple signals that illustrate this include when William looks out for Kate whilst attending events together, just like his father does with Queen Camilla. While Kate’s confidence has grown, it’s clear that he still feels very protective over his wife and will do anything to ensure that she is safe.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ have started to show ‘naughty side’ like another couple

Prince William and Kate Middleton embrace during the prize presentation at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Stanton also pointed out how the Waleses’ relationship is similar to William’s cousin Zara‘s marriage with her husband Mike Tindall.

“There are many instances where [William and Kate] have shown public displays of affection over the years,” Stanton said. “From an odd kiss here and there, holding hands, to Kate recently tapping William’s bottom on the BAFTAs red carpet. As their marriage has developed over time, these signals have definitely grown, which proves that the pair have become more comfortable in each other’s presence. While they are still members of the royal family with a lifelong duty, they are not averse to showing their naughty side.

“I would say that Kate and William are very similar to Mike and Zara Tindall, as both of their marriages are strong and appear to have gone from strength to strength. Mike and Zara also appear to have a mischievous side, which is something that Kate and William haven’t been afraid to show in recent years. They’ve definitely broken away from strict protocols and appear more comfortable within their relationship while out in public.”

Another expert says the Tindalls PDA ‘defines them’ as they are ‘lost in love’

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 3 ‘St Patrick’s Thursday’ of the Cheltenham Festival | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Another body language expert, Judi James, noted that the Tindalls public displays of affection define their relationship.

“The Tindalls’ PDAs define them as a couple lost in love and physical attraction that is mutual,” James told Express. “They never notch down from these very authentic-looking rituals and underpinning all the affection is a sense of shared fun and humor.

“They use long, extended bouts of eye-to-eye contact at close range, which implies they are lost to the world when they stand and pose together. Their body language rituals are also synchronized, which suggests they know and understand each other well.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.