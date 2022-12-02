Body Language Expert Describes Meghan Markle’s Appearance in New Video as ‘Odd’ and a ‘Joke’

The Invictus Games has released a promotional video ahead of the event in 2023 and the ad features a cameo from the Games founder Prince Harry as well as his wife Meghan Markle. However, a body language expert who analyzed the video found the duchess’s appearance “odd.”

Here’s what Judi James noticed about the video, plus what other royal watchers make of another trailer the Sussexes dropped for their Netflix documentary.

Expert says Meghan ‘doesn’t do sports’ and the cameo is ‘odd’

James spoke to Express after analyzing the A Home for Respect Invictus Games promotional ad and said that she doesn’t understand why Meghan is in it, concluding that it must be a “joke.”

“A big part of the joke in this dramatic, monochrome promo is that Meghan really doesn’t do sports, at least not as part of her public profile, making her rather knowing nod to Harry right at the end look ironic,” James claimed, adding, “It’s a rather odd cameo appearance during this ad for Harry’s Invictus Games. Table tennis is made to look like some sort of combative sport in an arena that suggests boxing rather than ping-pong balls. Clearly, the Invictus teams play it full, fast pelt and Harry’s smug smile seems to be wiped off his face rather quickly, which is fun.”

“But then Meghan pops up in a rather disjointed clip as though offering to take him on in a game and presumably get a bit of a cheer from the audience for the sudden appearance,” James observed. “The cheeky comedy stuff clearly plays to what Harry sees as his strengths but after making the sportsmen and women the stars of the show the attention does all seem to end on Meghan.”

Meghan and Harry also drop trailer for Netflix documentary

Hours after the promo video for the Invictus Games dropped, Meghan and Harry made headlines again when Netflix released the trailer for their long-awaited docuseries.

The teaser trailer opens with a voice asking: “Why do you want to make this documentary?”

Black-and-white photos then flash rapidly before Meghan is seen crying while Harry throws his head back in distress. Leaving their fans with plenty of questions.

The show will be available for streaming on Dec. 8.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2022

Royal watchers point out what these videos have in common

Several royal watchers weighed in with their thoughts about what they thought after the Netflix trailer dropped and the timing of its release.

“Right on cue, Harry and Meghan drop the trailer for their victimhood fest on Netflix,” GB News Host Dan Wootton wrote via Twitter. “Shameless. Meghan has already destroyed the Markles. Now Harry is trying to destroy the Windsors. Small mercy that the late queen doesn’t have to live through this.”

And TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer tweeted that the duke and duchess are “Victims Extraordinaire” alongside an eye-roll emoji.

One of the Sussexes’ longtime critics Piers Morgan also voiced his opinion on Twitter as well and noted the same thing many other royal watchers did when he pointed out that the videos have been released at the start of the Prince and Princess of Wales U.S. trip.

“Imagine bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives?” Morgan said, adding, “Then imagine preaching compassion as you trash your family again? Then imagine releasing 1st trailer deliberately to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Repulsive hypocrites.”

