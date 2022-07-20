Body Language Expert Explains How Prince Harry ‘Leans on’ Meghan Markle During His Public Appearances

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle recently attended the United Nations General Assembly, where the Duke of Sussex’s body language showed he “leans on” his wife, according to one expert. Here’s how Harry demonstrated that he relies on Markle during his keynote speech.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Prince Harry spoke at the U.N. on Nelson Mandela Day, accompanied by Meghan Markle

On Monday, July 18, Prince Harry was the keynote speaker at the United Nations General Assembly on Nelson Mandela International Day. His wife, Meghan Markle, accompanied him to the U.N. headquarters in New York, although she did not speak at the event.

Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, met Mandela in 1997, just months before she tragically died in a car crash. Harry and Meghan visited South Africa in 2019, where they met Mandela’s widow, Graça Machel.

In his speech, the Duke of Sussex praised Mandela’s legacy and applied some of the former South African president’s teachings to current issues.

“We’re living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe; climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all,” he said (per CBS News). “The few weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many, and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States, we are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cores of Mandela’s life.”

Prince Harry ‘leans on’ Meghan Markle during his public appearances, according to one body language expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton (on behalf of Slingo) analyzed Prince Harry’s behavior at the U.N. General Assembly. Stanton claimed that the Duke made a lot of “self-reassuring gestures,” like holding Meghan’s hand, adjusting his jacket, and hiding his hand behind his jacket. He appeared generally uncomfortable about being in the spotlight, and he was leaning on Meghan “as his rock.”

Meghan, on the other hand, appeared calm and confident as she greeted others and supported Harry. As she laughed and smiled, Harry seemed to look to “Meghan and her confidence to boost his own.”

In his address to the @UN on #NelsonMandelaDay, Prince Harry cited Freedom House findings in a call to defend democracy around the world.



"We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom – the cause of Mandela's life."https://t.co/F9VIBwBWAG — Freedom House (@freedomhouse) July 19, 2022

The body language expert recently shared that the Duke of Sussex appears more in love than ever before

Besides leaning on Meghan Markle and looking to her for confidence, the body language expert previously said that Prince Harry’s body language proves he is “deeply in love.”

“Similar to Kate and William, Harry and Meghan have grown much more accustomed to public displays of affection, like holding hands or exchanging long glances with one another,” Stanton told PureWow in May. “The strong eye contact between the pair is a clear indicator that Harry is completely head over heels for Meghan. He is often seen prolonging eye contact with Meghan – a behavior we usually reserve for romantic partners and a tell-tale sign of deep rapport, suggesting Harry is deeply in love.”

The expert described how the couple’s recent interactions denote a positive shift in their relationship. “Both Harry and Meghan are very tactile with one another. When they hold hands, not only are their hands intertwined but their forearms also touch, signifying the deep connection they have,” Stanton explained. “This wasn’t so prevalent in the early days of their relationship as it is now, proving how their relationship has strengthened and evolved over time.”

