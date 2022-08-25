Body Language Expert Explains What Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Favorite Foods Reveal About Their Personalities

They say you are what you eat. But does what you eat reveal a lot about your personality? According to body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton, the answer is yes.

Stanton discussed Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s favorite meals and shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet his take on what those foods say about the future king and queen consort.

Prince William and Kate Middleton eating during a visit to Blachford Lake in Canada | Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s favorite food and what it says about her personality

The Duchess of Cambridge has stated on several occasions that she enjoys cooking and eating curry dishes. The Daily Mail reported that during a conversation with MasterChef winner Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed in 2019, Kate talked about her love for the food and how she believes the spicer the better. “I quite like it hot,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of Coffee Friend, Stanton explained what that choice reveals about her.

“Kate has previously named curry, particularly those more on the spicy side, as her favorite. Straight away this tells me Kate is somebody that is prepared to take a bit of a risk, she’s not averse to stepping into the unknown and into being adventurous,” Stanton noted, adding, “Rather than sticking to the norm, people that like spice in their life are generally people that are outgoing, like to be fairly spontaneous and shake things up every now and then.

“This does appear to be quite accurate when we speak about Kate, as she does seem quite open to new experiences and discovery.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton sampling foods at the Che’il Mayan Chocolate Factory in Belize during their Caribbean tour | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William’s favorite food and what that says about his personality

When it comes to curry, the Duke of Cambridge is the opposite of his wife saying: “Me and heat not so good.” He’ll still eat curry but as Kate revealed, his would have to be medium. William is a big fan of steak, roast chicken, pizza, and Chinese food as well.

“William, by contrast, is said to be less fond of spicy food although apparently still enjoys a good curry, however, is more inclined to opt for a korma rather than a vindaloo,” Stanton said. “He has also cited pizza and Chinese among his favorite cuisines which are again not very spicy and quite safe foods.”

The body language expert concluded: “If we reflect this onto his personality, we have a person that’s very stable and does not like to take uncalculated risks. They like to know where they are and what they are getting at any given moment and are less inclined to try new things. Overall key characteristics are stability, dependability and to an extent predictability of a safe pair of hands — especially for one who is one day to become king.”

RELATED: Body Language Expert Points Out Major Difference Between When Kate Middleton Kisses Prince William and When Meghan Markle Kisses Prince Harry