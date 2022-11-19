Body Language Expert Explains Significance of King Charles Standing Beside a Tree in New Photo

A body language expert pointed out that King Charles’ new birthday photo might be sending some subtle messages with the chosen background. Charles leans against a tree in the portrait, which connects him to nature and his passion for the environment, but also hints at messages to both Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Harry, the expert says.

Prince Harry and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Palace shared a new photo of King Charles on his birthday

On Nov. 14, the palace posted a new photo of King Charles on Instagram to mark his 74th birthday. Charles stands next to an ancient oak tree in Windsor Great Park in the photo and the Instagram caption explains his appointment as Ranger of Great Windsor Park.

“His Majesty The King has officially become Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, seventy years after his father, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, was appointed to the post,” the caption noted. “The Ranger of The Great Park offers oversight and guidance to the Deputy Ranger and his team in the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates.”

According to the photo’s caption, the role has been in existence since 1559. “Over the last 460 years, the post has usually been held by the Sovereign or family members, including The King’s father and grandfather,” it explained.

Prince Philip held the role from 1952 until his death in 2021. “His Royal Highness took an active role in overseeing developments, such as the reintroduction of Red Deer into the Deer Park in 1979 and the development of The Savill Garden Visitor Centre and Virginia Water Pavilion,” the caption noted.

Expert shares significance of nature in King Charles’ photo

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the portrait with Express and explained how the tree dominating the picture is revealing.

“This version of Charles the king is suddenly distant, both physically and emotionally, and almost spiritual-looking,” James said. “Rather than greeting the viewer he has chosen to be photographed in a way that seems to suggest that he is unaware of the camera, let alone us.”

She continued, “His pose is reflective and intellectual, placing him in a more philosophical-looking role, as though he is musing about great things. It is a photograph that seems to place him up in the ranks of men like Attenborough and the man who was once Charles’s mentor, Sir Lawrence van der Post.”

James pointed out the “overwhelming presence” of nature, saying it might hint at his “passion for conservation and the environment.”

Vogue contributing photographer @misanharriman shares the symbolism behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy portrait: https://t.co/0NFyVcOFtc pic.twitter.com/ApULfEaS3J — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 15, 2021

RELATED: Body Language Expert Points Out Subtle Kate Middleton and King Charles Clues That Show Their ‘Special Relationship’

Body language expert explains photo’s connection to Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Harry

James’ analysis of the new photo also revealed that there might be a connection to King Charles’ wife and one of his sons.

“Charles and Camilla’s iconic photograph of their youth and the one always used to illustrate their early romance was taken when they were standing either side of a huge tree trunk,” the expert noted.

She also pointed to a “possible message” to Prince Harry in that Charles is dressed more casually “like Harry” and the location holds some significance as well.

“Harry’s official portraits of himself and his family have famously shown them posing beneath or close to a very similar-looking tree,” James said.

She added, “This photograph with its messages of the continuity of nature and the symbol of the tree of life, does seem to remind us of the passions and causes that the father and son share, despite their apparent alienation.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.