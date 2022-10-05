Body Language Expert Says Gesture Shows Camilla Supports King Charles III in New Photo With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles III, Kate Middleton, and Prince William recently posed for an official portrait. There was one gesture demonstrated by Queen Camilla that shows she supports her husband, says a body language expert.

Queen Camilla supports King Charles III, says body language expert

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort | Rob Jefferies/Getty Images

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas, also known as The Body Language Guy, analyzed the new official photo of King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, and Prince William. Rosas says Camilla can be seen placing her arm over Charles’ arm. She is touching his back, but her arm is on top of his.

“You can see that Charles’ arm is around Camilla and Camilla’s arm is around Charles. That is a nice gesture,” says Rosas. “But what is interesting to see is that Charles’ arm is in front of Camilla’s. Camilla has her arm over Charles. She is the one in that moment supporting and protecting Charles. Charles needed that protection.”

Rosas says this offer of comfort and protection can also be seen in their facial expressions as well as their body and feet positions. Although Camilla was offering her support, Rosas says it doesn’t look like a comfortable position since Charles is taller than Camilla. “Even so, it was from Camilla a gesture to support the king,” adds Rosas. “That’s what queens are for, I guess. I think that’s a nice expression.”

Camilla and Charles mirror each other

Rosas says Camilla and Charles are in sync. According to him, this can be seen in the way their feet are pointing when they stand next to each other.

“You can see that Camilla had one foot a bit forward,” says Rosas. “She was being very proactive and it’s interesting that Charles was a bit, even in his sadness, even in his mourning, this moment of weakness maybe, he was trying to mimic that gesture from Camilla. I think that maybe Camilla did it subconsciously.” Rosas says this mirroring between Charles and Camilla shows that she is a good support for him and that they work well as a couple.

Camilla is known for her support of King Charles III, says author

In her book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, author Andrea Levin discusses Camilla and Charles’ relationship. Levin says Camilla has always been a source of support in Charles’ life. Rather than being in competition with him and vying for the spotlight, she serves as King Charles’ ally, says Levin.

A source tells Levin that King Charles turns to Camilla for “good counsel,” similar to the way he turned to his grandmother (the Queen Mother) for advice and support. As Rosas mentions earlier, Camilla and Charles work as a team and try to support each other.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Gesture Shows Support for Prince William in New Photo With Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III Says Body Language Expert