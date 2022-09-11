Body Language Expert Said King Charles Showed ‘Regret’ When He Mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in First Address After Queen Elizabeth’s Death

King Charles III addressed the world following Queen Elizabeth’s death in a heartfelt speech, giving a small mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. A body language expert took a closer look at King Charles’ gestures and expressions during the speech.

King Charles III | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles III delivered his first address after Queen Elizabeth’s death

On Sept. 9, King Charles III delivered his first address as monarch and officially shared that Prince William’s title is now Prince of Wales with Kate Middleton as his Princess of Wales.

In his speech, King Charles shared “profound sorrow” about the queen’s death. “I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the queen — my beloved Mother — was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” he said.

He continued, “Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

King Charles also noted William and Kate’s title changes. ‘With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” he said.

Charles also included Prince Harry and Meghan in his message, saying, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Body language expert said King Charles III ‘showed regret’ when he mentioned Harry and Meghan

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of King Charles’ speech with Metro, pointing to some of the “emotional” moments and even noting the “regret” seen in his gestures when he mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan.

James said King Charles’ remark about the Sussexes “prompted a pause. “This was a very different Charles from the usual stoic and emotionally-isolated man we are normally allowed to see,” she explained. “Openly emotional, King Charles spoke of his love of his ‘darling wife,’ his ‘darling mama’ and, dramatically, Harry and Meghan.”

James explained, ‘This last reference prompted a pause from Charles as he looked down in an eye cut-off of what looked like regret and even emerged with what sounded like a small sigh.”

Expert shared how King Charles displayed ‘sadness’ as well as a ‘sense of duty’

The body language expert provided additional analysis about King Charles’ address. “His body appeared slightly hunched in grief and his features were reddened and softened,” she explained. “His eye expression was one of total sadness and as he addressed his mother directly at the end of his speech they appeared to dampen.”

James touched on “some micro-gestures” Charles displayed that “suggest a desire to power up and depict a sense of duty and resolve.”

She noted, “He flexed and squared his shoulders slightly and there was a slight pushing out of the chin, although he deflated again quickly when he went back to speak about love and loss.”

RELATED: Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Reduced to a Bit Part’ in Meghan Markle’s Latest Projects