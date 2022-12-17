Body Language Expert Notes Prince George ‘Has Taken Over’ the Lead From Prince William in Family Christmas Photo

According to body language expert Judi James, Prince George took the lead from his father, Prince William, for the family’s Christmas card photo. Though it would seem the Prince of Wales is usually the one “motivating” the family, James said he looks “distracted” in the family picture for the 2022 holiday season.

On the other hand, George’s body language earlier in the year indicated to James he’d gone through a coming of age. And the expert said there are suggestions he took the leading role from his father for the Wales family photo shoot.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Body language expert says Prince George is a ‘chip off the old block’ and mimics Prince William

James told Express.co.uk, “George is very quickly becoming a ‘chip off the old block’ in terms of his obvious hero-worship of his dad that has led to the kind of mimicry that includes dressing like him and keeping close to his side, whether he is holding onto William’s hand or mirroring his body language state and movements.”

George “doesn’t seem to have this sense of competitiveness or show signs of enjoying his status yet,” James said. She added, “He is clearly playful and energetic … [and] he can be as spontaneous as any non-royal child.”

James noted that “unlike the young William,” George often allows “his much more confident sister and his younger brother [to] be the center of attention.”

The body language expert also noticed “touches and gestures of reassurance” from both of George’s parents toward their supportive oldest son. “Kate touches her son on the back to gently push him forward as they make their introductions,” James pointed out, “and there is a loving stroke on the back of the head from William.”

Body language expert says Prince George took the lead in family’s Christmas card

Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card! ? pic.twitter.com/R98RyMmQ5C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 13, 2022

James told The Sun there was a marked difference in the family Christmas card picture for 2022 from other years. Though William would “always be the one motivating and leading the family group poses,” his body language indicated tension to the expert.

According to James, William’s “forced” smile doesn’t look to be directed at anyone, and his gaze seems “distracted” in the photo.

However, “Touchingly, it looks as though George has taken over that [leading] role from his father,” she noted.

Prince George appears to have gone through a ‘quiet but important coming of age,’ body language expert says

James told Express.co.uk that big brother George has matured, noting, “This Easter it appears that George’s body language rituals signal a quiet but important coming of age as we see him walking alone between his parents, arms swinging, rather than holding his father’s hand as is usual.”

“This change of dynamic, as William holds daughter Charlotte’s hand instead, suggests George is now seen as pretty grown up and able to appear as an individual royal rather than a royal child,” James went on.

The expert also pointed out that “William even seems to emphasize the decision to allow George to go it alone a little by holding his right arm crooked so that there is no hand dangling for George to hold onto.”