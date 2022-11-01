Body Language Expert Notes Prince William and Kate Middleton Sometimes Form a ‘Perfect Heart Shape’ When Showing Affection

According to a body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton sometimes form a “perfect heart shape” when being affectionate.

Observers have claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales need to show more PDA to be relatable. But some experts have noticed that their connection is apparent even without outward displays. And one indication is the form they sometimes take when they excitedly get “all wrapped up in each other.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton often lean into each other to form a heart shape, body language expert says

Author and body language expert Patti Wood analyzed photos of William and Kate for Reader’s Digest. Focusing on an informal picture from the day of their graduation ceremony at St. Andrew’s University in 2005, Wood noted, “What I love about them in this photo is how spontaneous and unposed they are,” Wood says.

“There’s so much joy, energy, and movement in this photo. She’s leaning her body into his, and he’s responding by creating a heart shape with his body and hers,” Wood explained. “I also love the intimacy of her hand on his belly and how he gently places his hand on her to show connection.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton get ‘all wrapped up in each other’ to make a ‘perfect heart shape’

Prince William and Kate Middleton embrace on Day 6 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Velodrome on August 2, 2012, in London, England.

At the 2012 Olympic Games, William and Kate were photographed in an affectionate embrace while celebrating. “Look how they’re all wrapped up in each other,” Wood noted. “Once again, their bodies are forming a perfect heart shape.”

Even in their engagement pictures, they stood close with heads tilted toward each other, almost starting to make that same form. “I love how he tilts his upper body into her in the official photo,” Wood shared, adding, “Even in such a formal, posed photo, it shows he’s willing to lean into her.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As a side note, Wood offered that observers can see how joyous their long-awaited engagement was because they can “count those happy teeth!”

A body language expert noticed a time that Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed a little off in their connection

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Wood did notice a time when William and Kate didn’t seem to connect in the same affectionate way. It was the first day of the Royal Ascot in 2019, and rumors swirled that William was involved in an affair with Kate’s former friend, Rose Hanbury. On top of that, the couple had just added Prince Louis to their brood in 2018.

According to Wood, Kate’s tension was evident on that occasion, and, as a result, the couple came off as posed, stiff, and uncomfortable in photos. Despite if there was truth to the stories, Wood thought the stress of it was wearing on Kate.

Wood guessed the pressure took a toll on both of them for a while that year. Later, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the family for Commonwealth Day, something seemed different about them. “They look like they’ve aged decades,” Wood noted, “and their heavy sadness doesn’t match the event.”

However, Wood noticed William and Kate were back in sync, leaning and tilting toward each other again by early 2020. And they looked less tired and aged than in photos from the previous year.

