Body Language Expert Notes ‘Slightly Odd’ Detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2022 Christmas Card Comes Off as ‘Less Sincere’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently shared their 2022 Christmas card and a body language expert found one interesting detail in the photo. According to the expert, the way William isn’t facing the camera projects a “less sincere” vibe.

Body language expert analyzes ‘casual’ Prince William and Kate Middleton 2022 Christmas card photo

On Dec. 13, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their 2022 Christmas card photo on Instagram. In the pic, the couple are seen walkiing with their three children on a garden path in Norfolk, smiling and holding hands.

Body language expert Judi James shared her analysis of the expressions and gestures in the photo with Express. According to the expert, Kate and William “have made this pose look like a relaxed family day out, with the children in descending order of height and a very proud-looking Kate at the far end.”

She pointed out how their coordinating style choices keep the vibe “casual” as they present as a “united team” with everyone wearing “very relatable-looking outfits,” including “well-worn and scuffed” sneakers.

James added, “There’s no attempt to signal a more formal and impersonal look here, where only Kate seems to have a more regal-looking glow to her white lace blouse and very smart-looking indigo denim jeans.”

Expert points out Prince William’s smile looks ‘less sincere’ since he’s not looking at the camera

The body language expert also pointed out an interesting subtle detail about William’s face as he’s the only one in the photo who isn’t looking directly at the camera.

James said it conveys “a slightly odd note that William is the only one whose gaze is away from the lens,” adding, “this makes his smile look less sincere and his state looks rather more reflective.”

William also has one hand in his pocket that “looks like a relaxed gesture,” James said, “but the eye direction has made him fall out of line with the rest of the group.”

The expert also noted how, when Kate takes family photos, she gets more genuine smiles from her kids. In the Christmas card photo, the smiles “are a little more forced than the kind of authentic and totally natural grins and laughter Kate gets when she shoots her own photos of the children,” James said.

According to the expert, the photo shows “there is a clear sense of five individuals with five different personalities from this body language.”

Expert looks at each child’s expression in the Christmas card pic

Further, Prince George is “almost leading the pose,” in the way “his eyes engage with the camera and his grin is the widest,” James said.

The expert said Princess Charlotte’s position in the photo “reflects her usual growing confidence as well as some mirroring of her mother.”

Prince Louis doesn’t have as much of a full smile, but James pointed out he “has a much more cheeky facial expression.”

She added, “Although he looks keen to register his own independence by avoiding holding his sister’s hand he still looks happier and more comfortable to be holding Kate’s.”

